Ben Affleck
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck's Holiday Nightmare! Jennifer Lopez Demands a Reunion Trip... as Jen Garner Puts Her Foot Down and Refuses to 'Rip Up Her Own Plans'

Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 12 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Ben Affleck is caught in a holiday tug-of-war between ex-wives Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Batman star, 53, is back on decent terms with J.Lo, 56, following a tense period after their divorce, which was finalized earlier this year, sources said.

However, that's left the singer pushing hard to break bread like old times over the holidays, while reuniting her two kids with the three who Affleck coparents with Garner, sources explained.

Blended Family Plans Spark Holiday Drama

Source: MEGA

But the Alias beauty, 53, isn't looking to rip up her own holiday plans to accommodate J.Lo, according to pals, who claim the simmering tension is threatening to turn into a full-blown catfight.

An insider confided: "Ben had the exact same issue last year, but wound up finding a solution by splitting his time in L.A. between J.Lo and Garner.

"That's what he's suggested this year, but J.Lo's got her heart set on them doing something special as an extended family.

"She's offered to fly Ben and the kids somewhere tropical, so they can enjoy some R&R in the sunshine, let the kids properly catch up and put an end to any lingering awkwardness between her and Ben."

Premiere Unity Hides Family Divide

Source: MEGA

As RadarOnline.com recently reported, Affleck and J.Lo put on a united front at the premiere of her flick Kiss of the Spider Woman, which was financed and coproduced by Affleck and his buddy Matt Damon.

Sources also shared Affleck's kids – Violet Affleck, 20, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13 – are missing the company of J.Lo's 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whose father is Latin singer Marc Anthony.

RadarOnline

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.