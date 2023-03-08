‘Basketball Wives’ Star Mehgan James Drops Lawsuit Accusing Lyft Driver Of Alleged Freeway Assault
Basketball Wives star Mehgan James has dismissed her lawsuit against Lyft over an alleged assault by a driver who works for the ride-sharing app, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, recently, the VH1 star has informed the court that she is dropping her case with prejudice, meaning she cannot refile in the future.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, James brought the suit claiming a driver had assaulted her and left her on the side of the road.
The alleged incident went down on August 20, 2020, the suit claimed.
James said a male driver picked her up and told her to use hand sanitizer. She said she complied with the request. However, she said the driver had all the windows down and she asked to roll hers up.
James said he refused to allow her to roll down the window and “began driving significantly faster than the speed limit in the carpool lane on highway 1-405, causing [James] to become uncomfortable.”
The reality star said the driver began to swerve in and out of lanes. She said the erratic driving went on for several minutes before “pulled over to the side of the highway and, while using profanity, demanded that [James] get out of the vehicle.”
She said she refused to exit the vehicle because they were in the middle of the highway.
James accused the driver of then, “using force, grabbed her by the head of her hoodie sweatshirt and violently pulled her out of the vehicle, causing her to fall on the ground.”
The reality star said the driver drove off leaving her stranded on the freeway. The entertainer had to walk ten minutes on the side of the highway to reach her destination.
James said she filed a police report over the incident, but Lyft refused to provide the driver’s name.
She accused Lyft of being negligent in hiring the driver. James said the assault “robbed” her of her “dignity and personal safety” and caused her to suffer psychological and physical injuries.