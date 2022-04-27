Barstow Couple Arrested After One-Year-Old's Lifeless Body Was Brought To Hospital Showing Consistent Signs Of Ongoing Abuse

Miller arrived at the hospital soon after and was immediately detained by police. The boy's father never showed up to check on his son and was picked up by police at his family's home.

Homicide detectives interviewed several of the family members. Search warrants were also issued for both of the parent's vehicles.

Mendez was taken to the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga to be booked. He awaits charges for allegedly murdering his own child as well as violating his parole.

Miller was booked at the same detention center where she is also expected to be charged with murder.