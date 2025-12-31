EXCLUSIVE: 'Brady Bunch' Bombshell! Barry Williams Confesses to Having 'Steamy' Chemistry With TV Sister Maureen McCormick
Dec. 31 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Here's the story of a brother who had the hots for his... sister.
Barry Williams, who played Greg Brady in The Brady Bunch, said his sexual attraction to Maureen McCormick, his fictional sister Marcia, was obvious, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On-Set Chemistry Impossible to Hide
Williams, 71, said in the new CW pop culture docuseries TV We Love: "I remember the scene, I remember the day.
"I'm sitting a little too close to her on the bed, leaning in a little too far. We finished the scene, and it was kind of like steam there. It's very hard to hide that chemistry.
"Maureen is very, very attractive. So I was, you know, gravitated right to her, and it was coming out in our scenes together."
Producer Steps In Over Sparks
The producer that day, Lloyd Schwartz, "pulled me aside and said, 'Good scene. I just want you to keep in mind here that she is your sister.'"
McCormick felt the same way about Williams.
"He and I were extremely attracted to each other," the actress, 69, told Today in 2008. "It was even hard to be in a scene together."