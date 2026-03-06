Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Cancer-Stricken Barry Manilow Sparks 'Melted Face' Trolling After Displaying 'Plastic Surgery Addiction Face'

Photo of Barry Manilow
Source: @barrymanilowofficial/instagram

Barry Manilow's 'new face' is receiving harsh comments.

March 5 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline.com can reveal Barry Manilow has sparked a wave of online trolling over his appearance while updating fans on his recovery from a lung cancer scare – with critics cruelly targeting the 82-year-old singer's face as he prepares a return to the stage.

The Grammy-winning crooner revealed late last year doctors had discovered a cancerous spot on his left lung, forcing surgery and delaying dates on his farewell arena tour.

'Harsh' Comments on Barry Manilow's Face

Photo of Barry Manilow
Source: MEGA

Doctors removed a cancerous spot from Manilow’s left lung.

Manilow, who turned 82 in June 2025, paused performances while recovering and undergoing medical checks before resuming a full schedule. In a recent video message shared with fans, he described the slow recovery process and his determination to regain the strength required to perform a full concert set, even as social media reaction to his appearance triggered renewed discussion about his long-rumored cosmetic procedures.

Industry figures said the singer's latest update has prompted concern among people close to the production of his farewell shows.

One source familiar with the tour said, "Whenever Barry appears publicly, there is intense scrutiny of how he looks, and this time the conversation online quickly turned harsh. People started posting comments about his face rather than focusing on the fact he is recovering from cancer surgery."

Source: @barrymanilowofficial/INSTAGRAM

Manilow shared a video update after his lung cancer surgery.

'Some of the Trolling Has Been Cruel'

Photo of Barry Manilow
Source: MEGA

Trolls have targeted Manilow’s face instead of his recovery.

The source added: "Some of the trolling has been cruel, with people throwing around phrases like 'plastic surgery addiction' and 'melted face,' but those around him see a performer in his eighties who has just come through a serious health scare and is trying to get back to work."

Another insider said: "Barry has always been meticulous about how he presents himself, and over the years that has included cosmetic work. But right now the priority is his health and making sure he is strong enough to perform again."

A Las Vegas entertainment figure familiar with booking huge acts for residencies said, "The online reaction has been brutal in places, but the focus internally is on his recovery. The audience that fills those theaters cares far more about hearing Barry sing than what strangers say on the Internet."

Barry Manilow Speaks Out

Photo of Barry Manilow
Source: MEGA

The iconic singer postponed early tour dates after a surgeon’s warning.

Manilow addressed fans directly in the video message, explaining his recovery had been difficult for someone known for his relentless touring schedule.

He said: "It's been a long ride, and since I have no patience, it's been agony. But I am getting stronger."

"And I have great doctors and wonderful friends and family, but I am so looking forward to getting back on stage," he added at the time. "What a time it's been."

Promoting new music recorded before his diagnosis, he continued: "Hey, that's the name of my new album! It's called What a Time. It comes out real soon, and I can't wait to show these songs to you. So here's to another century of making music together, my friends. All my love and gratitude."

Legend Eyes March Return To Las Vegas

Photo of Barry Manilow
Source: MEGA

Promoters have expressed fears the icon has remained at 'death's door' despite his optimism.

The health setback came just as Manilow was celebrating another milestone in his decades-long career. His song Once Before I Go recently reached the Adult Contemporary top 10 – more than 50 years after his breakthrough hit Mandy first climbed the charts in 1974.

The track had previously been performed by Hugh Jackman in the Broadway musical The Boy From Oz, a connection Manilow acknowledged while thanking longtime music executive Clive Davis for recommending the song.

Manilow later told followers on Instagram a difficult appointment with his surgeon forced him to postpone the opening dates of his arena run after doctors warned his lungs were not yet strong enough for a full 90-minute performance. Despite training daily on a treadmill, the singer said he had been advised to delay returning to the stage.

Doctors have since indicated he may be able to resume his Las Vegas residency toward the end of March before beginning the next run of arena shows in April.

