EXCLUSIVE: Cancer-Stricken Barry Manilow Sparks 'Melted Face' Trolling After Displaying 'Plastic Surgery Addiction Face'

The Grammy-winning crooner revealed late last year doctors had discovered a cancerous spot on his left lung, forcing surgery and delaying dates on his farewell arena tour.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Barry Manilow has sparked a wave of online trolling over his appearance while updating fans on his recovery from a lung cancer scare – with critics cruelly targeting the 82-year-old singer's face as he prepares a return to the stage.

One source familiar with the tour said, "Whenever Barry appears publicly, there is intense scrutiny of how he looks, and this time the conversation online quickly turned harsh. People started posting comments about his face rather than focusing on the fact he is recovering from cancer surgery."

Industry figures said the singer's latest update has prompted concern among people close to the production of his farewell shows.

Manilow, who turned 82 in June 2025, paused performances while recovering and undergoing medical checks before resuming a full schedule. In a recent video message shared with fans, he described the slow recovery process and his determination to regain the strength required to perform a full concert set, even as social media reaction to his appearance triggered renewed discussion about his long-rumored cosmetic procedures.

The source added: "Some of the trolling has been cruel, with people throwing around phrases like 'plastic surgery addiction' and 'melted face,' but those around him see a performer in his eighties who has just come through a serious health scare and is trying to get back to work."

Another insider said: "Barry has always been meticulous about how he presents himself, and over the years that has included cosmetic work. But right now the priority is his health and making sure he is strong enough to perform again."

A Las Vegas entertainment figure familiar with booking huge acts for residencies said, "The online reaction has been brutal in places, but the focus internally is on his recovery. The audience that fills those theaters cares far more about hearing Barry sing than what strangers say on the Internet."