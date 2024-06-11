Barbershop Owner Allegedly Kills Neighbor Over Racial Slur: Police

The owner of a Pennsylvania barbershop has been arrested after law enforcement officials claim he fatally shot his upstairs neighbor after the neighbor allegedly called him a racial slur, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to the Hatboro Police Department, officers responded to Razor Reese’s Salon and Spa in Hatboro around 6 p.m. on June 8, and found 37-year-old Stephen Strassburg in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds, Front Page Detectives reported.