EXCLUSIVE: Raunchy Judge Reprimanded! How Barack Obama-Appointee's Sex Romps Rattled Clerks in Georgia Courthouse

The report, which did not name Ross, concluded that the judge's affair with the police officer, identified by a source as Atlanta Deputy Chief Kelley Collier, created a "conflict of interest" situation and also that she made false statements to investigators.

At least half a dozen staffers cooperated with the investigation.

Atlanta police announced on May 28 it "has launched an investigation to determine if the person mentioned in [the federal report] is indeed an employee of the Atlanta Police Department."

Before being appointed by President Barack Obama in 2014, Ross served as a prosecutor in Atlanta. She was the judge in the Chrisleys' 2022 trial, when the reality stars were found guilty of charges including federal bank fraud, tax evasion and wire fraud.

Ross sentenced Todd to 12 years in prison and Julie to seven.