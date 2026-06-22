EXCLUSIVE: Raunchy Judge Reprimanded! How Barack Obama-Appointee's Sex Romps Rattled Clerks in Georgia Courthouse
June 22 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
The married female judge who has been reprimanded for carrying on a torrid affair with a top cop in her chambers has been revealed to be a Barack Obama appointee who tossed now-pardoned reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley in prison, RadarOnline.com can reveal
U.S. District Court Judge Eleanor Ross, 58, of Atlanta, was revealed to be the unnamed jurist slammed for having sex "in chambers during business hours" with a police commander in steamy trysts so loud, they rattled law clerks, according to a damning report by a special judicial conduct committee.
Clerks Disturbed by Workplace Debauchery
Their noisy debauchery made the "chambers workplace ... extremely uncomfortable and troubling for clerks," according to the report, which was an affirmation of a February misconduct finding by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit's judicial council.
The s-- play carried on from 2023 to 2025 and, according to the reprimand, made the judge vulnerable to blackmail since her husband, Brian, a former Clayton County prosecutor and current Georgia state court judge, was unaware of the betrayal.
Ross referred to her hubby, who sat supportively behind her at her 2014 appointment hearing, as her "rock and source of inspiration."
Affair Sparked Conflict of Interest
The report, which did not name Ross, concluded that the judge's affair with the police officer, identified by a source as Atlanta Deputy Chief Kelley Collier, created a "conflict of interest" situation and also that she made false statements to investigators.
At least half a dozen staffers cooperated with the investigation.
Atlanta police announced on May 28 it "has launched an investigation to determine if the person mentioned in [the federal report] is indeed an employee of the Atlanta Police Department."
Before being appointed by President Barack Obama in 2014, Ross served as a prosecutor in Atlanta. She was the judge in the Chrisleys' 2022 trial, when the reality stars were found guilty of charges including federal bank fraud, tax evasion and wire fraud.
Ross sentenced Todd to 12 years in prison and Julie to seven.
Todd Chrisley Demands Judge's Impeachment
President Donald Trump has since pardoned the couple.
Now, Todd wants revenge, saying: "This corrupt judge who couldn't focus on our case because she was too busy clapping dem cheeks in her chambers... she needs to be impeached and we will work with Congress and our legal team to see that this happens."