Child Died In Care Of Unlicensed Utah Babysitter Who Claimed She Had No Formal Training, Police Said

Source: GoFundMe
Oct. 24 2022, Published 1:12 p.m. ET

A babysitter in Utah faces a murder charge after an infant in her care died, Radar has learned.

This month, authorities in Utah arrested Paulina Carmona-Simbron, 47, in connection to the case, according to KSL-TV. She was charged with murder.

On Oct. 13, emergency crews responded to Carmona-Simbron’s Utah home for a report of an unresponsive infant, according to an arrest report obtained by the TV station. A 5-month-old girl was then taken to the hospital.

Doctors determined the girl — identified as Aitana Ampudia Aguilar — had severe hemorrhaging and tearing in the brain, according to the report.

Carmona-Simbron told police she was an unlicensed daycare provider and had no formal training, according to KSL-TV. She started to watch children a couple of months earlier and told family she wanted to work taking care of children.

She said only watched the infant four times previously and there were no issues, according to the report. Carmona-Simbron claimed she heard the infant cough as she slept in her crib shortly before she stopped breathing.

Police told the suspect that the infant’s injuries were caused by a violent action, such as a car accident or shaking the child, according to the report.

Carmona-Simbron showed no reaction after being told the child was likely to die, only saying, “oh.”

Authorities also gave Carmona-Simbron a doll to show how she held the victim. Police said the suspect held the doll in a violent manner and did not support the infant’s head.

The victim’s parents said that on a previous visit, Carmona-Simbron came home with a bruised cheek, KSL-TV reported. The babysitter came from lying on a toy.

Carmona-Simbron is being held without bail on the murder charge.

The parents of the infant set up a GoFundMe page after the infant’s death. It has already raised more than $6,500.

“No one should ever bury their daughter this way for those who knew our little angel Aitana we ask you for your help for the funeral expenses because we are going thru a really hard and devastating time in our life and we will always love her with all our heart and she will be forever missed by all our family and friends,” the page read.

