Child Died In Care Of Unlicensed Utah Babysitter Who Claimed She Had No Formal Training, Police Said

This month, authorities in Utah arrested Paulina Carmona-Simbron, 47, in connection to the case, according to KSL-TV. She was charged with murder.

On Oct. 13, emergency crews responded to Carmona-Simbron’s Utah home for a report of an unresponsive infant, according to an arrest report obtained by the TV station. A 5-month-old girl was then taken to the hospital.