Kansas Father, Girlfriend, Accused Of Murder After His Baby Son Dies

According to police spokesperson Chad Ditch, on July 28, a relative, who was also the guardian of the 1-year-old boy, Lasiah, met with the child’s father, Kentrell Willingham, 25, and the father’s girlfriend, Xjohnna Hannah, also 25, in Wichita “to exchange custody.”

Ditch said the couple had been taking care of the boy for several days, KAKE reported.