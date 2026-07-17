'Average Joe' Reveals How Bitcoin Helped Him Quit Life on Land and Sail the Caribbean With His Wife

Most people fantasize about quitting their jobs, buying a boat, and disappearing into the Caribbean. Tyler Martin actually did it. The entrepreneur traded life on land for a floating home after buying a sailing yacht that now doubles as both his office and his home, allowing him and his wife to island-hop through the Caribbean while he continues running his business remotely. The twist? He didn't sell his biggest investment to make it happen. Instead of cashing out the Bitcoin he'd spent years accumulating, Martin used it as collateral for a Bitcoin-backed loan to buy the yacht, keeping ownership of his cryptocurrency while unlocking the funds to make his long-held dream a reality.

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"I've been able to buy the boat, maintain it, insure it, and keep it running without having to sell my Bitcoin," Martin said. "It meant I didn't have to choose between holding onto an investment I believe in and living the life I'd always wanted." Today, the couple split their time sailing between Caribbean hotspots including St. Lucia, Martinique, and St. Vincent, waking up to a new view every few weeks. But the move wasn't simply about chasing adventure.

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Martin, who previously worked as a professional sailing captain before launching a hospitality business in Panama, said owning a blue-water cruising yacht had always been a dream. It became even more important after his Venezuelan wife experienced ongoing residency and visa challenges, making it difficult for the pair to settle permanently in one country. "The boat has become our home," Martin explained. "It gives us the flexibility to stay together while continuing to work and travel." Instead of a daily commute, Martin now starts many mornings anchored in secluded bays before logging on to run his business from the yacht. Once work is done, the couple often raise the sails and head for another island. "It's freedom," he said. "We're living the life we'd talked about for years."

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The financing also helped cover many of the ongoing expenses that come with living aboard full time, including insurance, maintenance, and repairs. "I realized I didn't have to choose one or the other," Martin said. "I could buy the boat while still holding the Bitcoin I'd worked hard to accumulate." His story comes as more cryptocurrency investors are exploring ways to access cash without selling their digital assets outright. "People increasingly view Bitcoin as a long-term asset," said Himanshu Sahay, co-founder of Arch Lending. "For borrowers who understand the risks, crypto-backed lending can provide access to liquidity without requiring an outright sale."

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