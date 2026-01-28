Married Teacher, 33, Flaunted Bare Pregnant Bump in Maternity Photos Days Before She Was Arrested for 'Raping 13-Year-Old Father of Her Unborn Baby'

A married teacher in Australia, who is believed to have been impregnated by the 13-year-old boy she is accused of raping, posted risqué maternity pictures flaunting her baby bump days before her arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Naomi Tekea Craig, 33, allegedly began abusing the victim, a then-12-year-old boy, in October 2024 while she was teaching at a school in Mandurah.

The alleged abuse was said to continue until she was arrested in December 2025 on charges including possession of child exploitation material, indecent dealings with a child, and sexual penetration of a child.