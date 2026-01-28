Married Teacher, 33, Flaunted Bare Pregnant Bump in Maternity Photos Days Before She Was Arrested for 'Raping 13-Year-Old Father of Her Unborn Baby'
Jan. 28 2026, Published 3:35 p.m. ET
A married teacher in Australia, who is believed to have been impregnated by the 13-year-old boy she is accused of raping, posted risqué maternity pictures flaunting her baby bump days before her arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Naomi Tekea Craig, 33, allegedly began abusing the victim, a then-12-year-old boy, in October 2024 while she was teaching at a school in Mandurah.
The alleged abuse was said to continue until she was arrested in December 2025 on charges including possession of child exploitation material, indecent dealings with a child, and sexual penetration of a child.
Australian Teacher Naomi Tekea Craig Pleads Guilty to 15 Child Abuse-related Charges
On Tuesday, January 27, Craig appeared in Mandurah Local Court via a video link and pleaded guilty to 15 child-abuse-related charges. She gave birth to her second child two weeks before the hearing.
The 13-year-old victim reportedly provided a DNA sample to investigators to confirm the baby's paternity, though he said there was "no DNA test needed" and wondered if the child would take after him in a social media post earlier this month.
Among the case's disturbing revelations is the recent discovery of maternity photos Craig posed for shortly before her arrest – and while she was still abusing the schoolboy.
Naomi Tekea Craig Shares Professional Maternity Photos Before Arrest
Since-deleted photos revealed Craig appeared to have three maternity photo sessions with different photographers between November and December 2025, when she was between seven and eight months pregnant.
The pics were shared a month before the birth of the victim's alleged child and nine days before Craig last abused the boy on December 16, 2025.
In some of the photos, the accused pedophile is dressed in a leopard print two-piece with her belly exposed. She's flaunting her bump in another picture where her zebra print-inspired jeans are unbuttoned.
One of the photogs who worked with Craig described her as a "Christina Aguilera doppelgänger" while another gushed over how she was an "absolute bombshell."
Crag has now been prohibited from seeing anyone under the age of 18, including her oldest child, without supervision, except for her newborn.
Magistrate Clare Cullen read Craig's charges aloud in court, which included multiple counts of penetration of a child under 13 and sexual penetration of a child over 13 and under 16, for abuse that occurred after the victim's recent birthday. She was additionally charged with counts of indecent dealings with a child under 13.
"Guilty, your honor," Craig responded after all 15 counts were listed.
"You've pleaded guilty to all charges, and they're being expedited to the District Court for what's called a sentence mention listing," the magistrate informed her.
According to the complaint, at least 12 incidents of abuse took place in Silver Sands, a suburb of Mandurah, with three more incidents occurring in nearby Meadow Springs.
Craig is due back in court in-person on March 27. She is required to put up $20,000 personally and $50,000 surety to meet bail requirements.