'We May Not Be Alone': Astronomers' Startling Discovery From NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Finds Possible Alien Life on Planet

Cambridge astrophysicist Nikku Madhusudhan said in a statement: "It is the strongest sign to date of any possibility of biological activity outside the solar system."

He added: "Decades from now, we may look back at this point in time and recognize it was when the living universe came within reach.

"This could be the tipping point, where suddenly the fundamental question of whether we’re alone in the universe is one we’re capable of answering."

But Madhusudhan and his coauthors acknowledge that more data is needed before confirming life on another world. The team is optimistic another 24 hours of follow-up observations using the massive Webb telescope could make that possible.

He said: "It’s important that we’re deeply (skeptical) of our own results, because it’s only by testing and testing again that we will be able to reach the point where we’re confident in them. That’s how science has to work."