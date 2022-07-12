Ashkan Fattahi Outlines Five Characteristics That All Leaders Should Cultivate

Take calculated risks

This is something that Fattahi has learned from poker. As someone who has hobnobbed with celebrities on some of the world's best poker tables, Fattahi has learned the art of calculated risk-taking.

He says, "Risks help you stretch the boundaries of your imagination and capability. It's a game you play against yourself to test your resilience and keep your edges sharp, qualities that are handy on a poker table and the board room."