Ashkan Fattahi Outlines Five Characteristics That All Leaders Should Cultivate
Being a leader is hard work. Needless to say, it's not for the faint of heart. It requires you to be as thorough with your words as you are with your work. Many qualities go into the making of a leader. For Iranian businessman Aahkan Fattahi, here are five of them.
Be clear-minded
A leader is nothing if not clear-minded. For Fattahi, that's the "primary causal factor in the growth and development of a leader. Your ability to make thoughtful decisions and take advantage of opportunities will show your team why you are their leader."
Take calculated risks
This is something that Fattahi has learned from poker. As someone who has hobnobbed with celebrities on some of the world's best poker tables, Fattahi has learned the art of calculated risk-taking.
He says, "Risks help you stretch the boundaries of your imagination and capability. It's a game you play against yourself to test your resilience and keep your edges sharp, qualities that are handy on a poker table and the board room."
Practice what you preach
A leader who says one thing and does another will not stay a leader for long. Not only is it counterproductive, but it also makes people you work with feel like their intelligence has been questioned. And nobody likes to be made a fool of.
Fattahi adds, "if your words and actions don't match, don't think that'll be overlooked for long. As a leader, you need to pay heed to what you say and then make sure you carry it forward in your actions."
Acknowledge good work
You aren't a leader if you think you are the sole reason for every success you experience as a business or a brand. You are the supervisor of a hard-working team, and it's in their ability to carry out your instructions or apply their imagination, wherein lies the secret to your success.
Fattahi believes that "leaders must always appreciate good work. It instills joy and loyalty in the hearts of their employees and makes them feel valued."
Develop your philanthropic side
Fattahi believes in the power of philanthropy, in sharing the blessings you experience in life. He believes charity "is good for the spirit. As a leader, it shows your generous side to your employees who are very likely to emulate your generous steps and thus feel good about doing their bit."
Clear, simple, and easy to remember, Fattahi's list can make a leader out of anyone.