Feds Have now Linked at Least 14 California Homicides to Aryan Brotherhood

United States officials have now linked the Aryan Brotherhood to at least 14 homicides since 2019, marking progress in their mission to dismantle the notorious prison gang, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The latest move in the sprawling prosecution against the White Supremacist group saw federal authorities charge 20 alleged members in seven homicides and several murder conspiracies.

Feds in Sacramento reportedly uncovered a conspiracy among California inmates belonging to the Aryan Nation, involving orders to commit murder, drug sales, and the smuggling of cell phones into prisons.