Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets Dragged In Son Joseph Baena's Legal Battle, Company Faces $1.5 Million Lawsuit Over Nasty Car Crash

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena is facing a MAJOR lawsuit over a car accident back in April 2021, and the former CA governor has been dragged into the mix.

Oak Productions, a company owned by the action star, was reportedly added as a defendant in the case, begging the question if there is any connection to the car involved: via insurance or ownership.

The plaintiff alleged Baena, 24, crashed into his vehicle more than a year ago on the 405 freeway in Culver City, California, Radar has learned.