EXCLUSIVE: Armie Hammer's Comeback Hit by Fresh Claims as Old Scandal Resurfaces
Aug. 19 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Armie Hammer is desperate to shake his s-- scandal past amid the release of his new film Citizen Vigilante and budding romance with model Reagan Newman – but recently unearthed voice notes and texts and a shocking photo of a woman's injuries are threatening to derail his comeback bid, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"This couldn't be coming at a worse time for Armie. Here he is on this big push to try and revive his career and finally getting some traction, and suddenly his twisted fetishes are back in the headlines," an insider said.
Hammer Faces Fresh Disturbing Allegations
Hammer, 39, saw his Hollywood career – and marriage to now ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers – go down in flames in 2021 following allegations of misdeeds and disturbing fantasies, including cannibalism.
Former mistresses accused him of r---, as well as s-----, emotional and psychological abuse. But the Call Me by Your Name stud denies any wrongdoing and insists his encounters were consensual.
As Hammer appeared to be on the verge of polishing his tarnished image, a graphic photo emerged of a woman with stab wounds and a bite mark on her arm – allegedly after a night with the Lone Ranger hunk in May 2025.
The unnamed woman was said to have consulted with nurse and What Do You Want?! podcast host Melanie Mancil, who allegedly discussed the girl with co-presenter Jillian Barberie.
Fresh Claims Threaten Hammer’s Comeback
Voice notes and texts allegedly between Barberie, who supposedly referred to Hammer as a "dirty d--k," and a friend discuss the woman's disturbing wounds.
The insider said: "He's denying it... But he's learned the hard way that once something takes hold publicly, it doesn't matter what he says to defend himself."
The insider pointed out even if the latest claims are false, it's still a huge PR disaster.
Scandal Threatens Hammer’s Fresh Start
"This is reminding everyone about all the horrible things he was accused of right as he's trying to get back out there and do interviews and promote this film," the insider noted.
"It's a nightmare on a personal level, too, because he's having to face all this judgment from people he's friendly with. Plus, he has a new girlfriend, and it's hard to imagine she won't be pretty freaked out."