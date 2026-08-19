EXCLUSIVE: Armie Hammer's Comeback Hit by Fresh Claims as Old Scandal Resurfaces

Hammer, 39, saw his Hollywood career – and marriage to now ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers – go down in flames in 2021 following allegations of misdeeds and disturbing fantasies, including cannibalism.

Former mistresses accused him of r---, as well as s-----, emotional and psychological abuse. But the Call Me by Your Name stud denies any wrongdoing and insists his encounters were consensual.

As Hammer appeared to be on the verge of polishing his tarnished image, a graphic photo emerged of a woman with stab wounds and a bite mark on her arm – allegedly after a night with the Lone Ranger hunk in May 2025.

The unnamed woman was said to have consulted with nurse and What Do You Want?! podcast host Melanie Mancil, who allegedly discussed the girl with co-presenter Jillian Barberie.