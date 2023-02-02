'Armed & Dangerous' New Hampshire Man Wanted By U.S. Marshals After Failing To Appear In Court For Reckless Conduct Gun Charges
A suspect from New Hampshire is currently wanted by United States Marshals after failing to appear in court to receive charges for a series of crimes that took place in 2016, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
A warrant for Paul Tasker, Jr.’s arrest was issued on November 16, 2022 after the 46-year-old suspect failed to appear before Belknap County Superior Court in connection to prior criminal threatening and reckless conduct-firearms charges he had pleaded guilty to more than six years earlier.
According to REELZ’s On Patrol: Live, Tasker Jr. had lived in the Belknap County, New Hampshire area for more than 20 years and was regularly breaking the law.
In July 2016, the 46-year-old wanted suspect was charged with felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, criminal threatening, and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon in the town of Barnstead.
He pleaded guilty to the three charges in September 2016, and then was accused of violating his probation nearly four years later in October 2020.
After failing to appear at a motion to impose sentence hearing in Belknap County Superior Court on November 15, a warrant for Tasker Jr.’s arrest was issued the next day.
“Tasker failed to appear for sentencing in a 2016 case where he threatened the public by chambering a rifle and firing in the direction of a mother and her three kids,” Deputy Marshal Andrew Grillo told On Patrol: Live’s Sean “Sticks” Larkin. “A convicted felon for a similar charge, Tasker is prohibited from possessing firearms.”
“Tasker has a very violent criminal history highlighted by unpredictable and irrational behavior,” Deputy Marshal Grillo added. “He is known to reside in the Laconia area.”
- Security Camera Footage Captures Moment Two Men Are Robbed At Gunpoint Before Being Shot, Suspects Still At Large
- ‘Get Out Before I Kill You!': Texas Police Searching For Two Suspects Accused Of Robbing Uber Driver At Gunpoint
- FBI Continue Search For Child Trafficking Suspect Who Disappeared Before Scheduled Court Appearance
According to On Patrol: Live, Tasker Jr. is approximately 6’ 2” inches tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds.
The suspect also has hazel eyes, brown hair, and several tattoos: including on his right hand, back, upper right arm, right shoulder, and upper left arm.
On Patrol: Live instructs viewers to call U.S. Marshalls at 1877-WANTED-2 / 1877-926-8332 with any information on the whereabouts of Paul Tasker, Jr.
On Patrol: Live airs Fridays and Saturdays at 9ET/6PT on REELZ.
Watch REELZ on DIRECTV 238, Dish Network 299, Verizon FiOS 692, AT&T U-verse 1799 and in HD on cable systems and streaming services nationwide. Find REELZ on your local cable or satellite provider at reelz.com/get-reelz/