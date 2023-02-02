'Armed & Dangerous' New Hampshire Man Wanted By U.S. Marshals After Failing To Appear In Court For Reckless Conduct Gun Charges

A suspect from New Hampshire is currently wanted by United States Marshals after failing to appear in court to receive charges for a series of crimes that took place in 2016, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

A warrant for Paul Tasker, Jr.’s arrest was issued on November 16, 2022 after the 46-year-old suspect failed to appear before Belknap County Superior Court in connection to prior criminal threatening and reckless conduct-firearms charges he had pleaded guilty to more than six years earlier.