EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande's Horrifying Attack — Fan Jumps Barricade and Grabs Shrinking Actress Sparking Red Carpet Chaos
Jan. 4 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Ariana Grande was attacked by a Wicked fan at the Singapore premiere of the movie's sequel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Internet prankster Johnson Wen, 26, jumped a barricade and grabbed her by the shoulders on the yellow carpet.
A furious Cynthia Erivo shoved Wen away until security removed him. He was charged with being a public nuisance and sentenced to nine days behind bars.
Shortly after the horrific incident, Erivo broke her silence after shocking video footage surfaced on social media.
The 38-year-old actress, who plays Elphaba in the Wicked franchise, said during an appearance on the Today show: "I was really thinking, I just wanted to make sure my friend was safe.
"I'm sure he didn’t mean us harm, but I just, you never know with those things and I wanted to make sure that she was okay. That was my first instinct."