EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande's Horrifying Attack — Fan Jumps Barricade and Grabs Shrinking Actress Sparking Red Carpet Chaos

Ariana Grande was attacked by a social media prankster at the Singapore premiere of the movie's sequel.

Jan. 4 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Ariana Grande was attacked by a Wicked fan at the Singapore premiere of the movie's sequel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Internet prankster Johnson Wen, 26, jumped a barricade and grabbed her by the shoulders on the yellow carpet.

Cynthia Erivo shoved Johnson Wen away after he grabbed Ariana Grande on the yellow carpet.

A furious Cynthia Erivo shoved Wen away until security removed him. He was charged with being a public nuisance and sentenced to nine days behind bars.

Shortly after the horrific incident, Erivo broke her silence after shocking video footage surfaced on social media.

The 38-year-old actress, who plays Elphaba in the Wicked franchise, said during an appearance on the Today show: "I was really thinking, I just wanted to make sure my friend was safe.

"I'm sure he didn’t mean us harm, but I just, you never know with those things and I wanted to make sure that she was okay. That was my first instinct."

