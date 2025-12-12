EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande's 'Completely Different' Face Sparks Cosmetic Surgery Rumors — as the 'Wicked' Star's Unrecognizable Appearance Leaves Fans Baffled

Last year, the star, who plays good witch Glinda in the Wizard of Oz-inspired flicks, came clean about what cosmetic procedures she's undergone.

Hooked up to a lie detector for a Vanity Fair grilling by costar Cynthia Erivo, Grande admitted: "I've had fillers in various places, and Botox, but I stopped, like, four years ago. And that is the extent."

The lie detector confirmed she was telling the truth.

Swatting down years of speculation, she denied having a nose job or boob job.

When Erivo, 38, asked if she'd had a fox eye lift – which raises the outer corners of the eyes to create a more almond shape – Grande said she didn't even know what that was.

As for a chin implant, a baffled Grande asked: "How do they do that?"