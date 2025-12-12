Your tip
Exclusive

Ariana Grande's 'Completely Different' Face Sparks Cosmetic Surgery Rumors — as the 'Wicked' Star's Unrecognizable Appearance Leaves Fans Baffled

Ariana Grande's changed face has sparked surgery rumors after she debuted a different appearance.
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande's changed face has sparked surgery rumors after she debuted a different appearance.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 12 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Ariana Grande is back on the red carpet promoting her witchy sequel, Wicked: For Good. And the 32-year-old's looks are garnering as much attention as the sure-to-be blockbuster, with many noting how sculpted her face appears, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Gary Motykie, who does not treat the actress, suggested on Instagram that the former Nickelodeon star's new look is more the result of her glam squad than major surgery, but fans are suggesting Grande has had everything from rhinoplasty to a brow lift to a full facelift.

Lie Detector Backs Ariana's Claims

Ariana Grande hit the red carpet for 'Wicked: For Good' as fans fixated on her more sculpted face.
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande hit the red carpet for 'Wicked: For Good' as fans fixated on her more sculpted face.

Last year, the star, who plays good witch Glinda in the Wizard of Oz-inspired flicks, came clean about what cosmetic procedures she's undergone.

Hooked up to a lie detector for a Vanity Fair grilling by costar Cynthia Erivo, Grande admitted: "I've had fillers in various places, and Botox, but I stopped, like, four years ago. And that is the extent."

The lie detector confirmed she was telling the truth.

Swatting down years of speculation, she denied having a nose job or boob job.

When Erivo, 38, asked if she'd had a fox eye lift – which raises the outer corners of the eyes to create a more almond shape – Grande said she didn't even know what that was.

As for a chin implant, a baffled Grande asked: "How do they do that?"

Ariana's Support Of Plastic Surgery

Gary Motykie suggested Grande's updated look is glam-squad work, while she told 'Vanity Fair' she only had fillers and Botox.
Source: MEGA

Gary Motykie suggested Grande's updated look is glam-squad work, while she told 'Vanity Fair' she only had fillers and Botox.

Not that she thinks there's anything wrong with going under the knife.

"In full support of all people who do these things," she said. "Whatever makes [people] feel beautiful should be allowed."

