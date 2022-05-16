Arby's Manager Urinated In Milkshake Machine For Sexual Gratification, Police Say.
A manager at an Arby’s under investigation for child pornography was spotted on video urinating in a milkshake machine, according to authorities.
Now, police are asking anyone who purchased a tainted drink to come forward.
The Vancouver police department in Washington said they were investigating Stephen Sharp, according to KPTV. He confessed to downloading and distributing child pornography.
Sharp was also a manager at an Arby’s in Vancouver. Police got surveillance video and it showed the manager urinating in the milkshake mix container, according to KPTV.
Sharp told police that he peed in the machine at least twice and did it for sexual gratification, according to the report.
Officers asked anyone who bought a milkshake at the location on Oct. 30 or Oct. 31 to contact police at Robert.givens@cityofvancouver.us. Detectives could not find any evidence that Arby’s or the owner were aware of his actions, according to the report.
Sharp was charged with four counts of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, four counts of dealing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and second-degree assault.