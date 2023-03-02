Hollywood Heartthrob Antonio Banderas 'Struggling' With Thinning Hair, Desperately Trying To Conceal Baldness

He later snagged a role in Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles, starring A-listers Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, proving his prowess as an acclaimed film star in the years to follow.

Banderas still sends pulses racing at 62, but "he feels his thinning locks age him by decades — and he's also sensitive to the social stigma associated with baldness. So, he feels it's necessary to conceal it," an insider said.

Former salon owner Dawna Jarvis, who has not personally pampered the Desperado gunman, speculated that he may have had transplant surgery or turned to a wig called a "topper." Dr. Stuart Fischer claimed there was "no question" in his mind that Banderas opted for "hair plugs" after seeing previous photos compared to more recent ones.