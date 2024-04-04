Home > Gossip > Anna Paquin Anna Paquin Uses Cane to Walk Red Carpet at Premiere as Health Issues Affect Actress' Mobility Source: MEGA Anna Paquin walked with a cane at the NYC premiere of her new film. By: Haley Gunn Apr. 4 2024, Published 1:02 p.m. ET

Actress Anna Paquin used a cane to help her walk at a recent red carpet event for her new film, RadarOnline.com has learned. For the past two years, Paquin, 41, has been experiencing undisclosed health issues, which have affected her mobility.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Paquin has battled undisclosed health issues for the past two years.

Paquin hit the red carpet with her husband, Stephen Moyer, for the premiere of her new movie, A Bit of Light, at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City. The True Blood actress stunned in a black sequin long-sleeved mini dress and tights, which complemented her husband's all-black attire. Paquin opened up about her recovery and using a cane amid her ongoing health issues.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Paquin revealed her recovery 'hasn't been easy.'

Article continues below advertisement

"It hasn't been easy," the 41-year-old told People. While the Oscar-winning actress revealed her undisclosed condition has affected her mobility and speech, a source said she's expected to make a full recovery. Despite her health challenges, Paquin remains hopeful — and grateful she's able to continue doing what she loves as a career.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actress said she's grateful for husband Stephen Moyer's support amid her recovery.

Article continues below advertisement

"My first love was independent filmmaking," Paquin said. "That's how I entered the film industry. I was working with people who were all about telling stories and telling them with integrity and truth." Paquin added she's grateful for her husband's support during her recovery, noting he's her "favorite person to play with." Moyer directed Paquin in the indie drama, which comes out April 5, as well as episodes of True Blood and her Prime Video series Flack. The couple has been married since 2010.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA A source revealed the 41-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.

Article continues below advertisement

A Bit of Light, adapted from a stage play, features Paquin as an alcoholic mother, Ella, who loses custody of her children and must reconcile with her past as she reckons with her broken life. While Paquin said she couldn't relate to her character's alcoholism, she understood that parenthood can be a complex journey in which women are often disregarded as their own person once becoming mothers. Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

"Not everyone ends up having the journey with motherhood that they have hoped or had planned," the actress said. "We're all flawed and imperfect, and Ella is kind of on some level repeating some sort of familial patterns as far as stuffing feelings down." Paquin added, "It's very relatable because there's so many ways that people can get in their own way, or sort of learn to cope with trauma."

Powered by RedCircle