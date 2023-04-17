Cancer-Stricken Anna Cardwell, 28, Smiles With Mama June While Covering Up Hair Loss In Shocking Hospital Photos

Mama June's 28-year-old daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell has been keeping her spirits high through cancer treatment, giving fans a first look at her heartbreaking hair loss amid chemotherapy. In shocking new photos, Cardwell wore a red head scarf to cover up her bare scalp while keeping an optimistic outlook on the future.

Smiling alongside her famous mother, the once-estranged pair showed a united front — confirming what RadarOnline.com already told you ... that Mama June has been there for Anna since Cardwell first learned she was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January.