Cancer-Stricken Anna Cardwell, 28, Smiles With Mama June While Covering Up Hair Loss In Shocking Hospital Photos

anna cardwell
Source: @annamarie35/Instagram; Mega
By:

Apr. 17 2023, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

Mama June's 28-year-old daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell has been keeping her spirits high through cancer treatment, giving fans a first look at her heartbreaking hair loss amid chemotherapy. In shocking new photos, Cardwell wore a red head scarf to cover up her bare scalp while keeping an optimistic outlook on the future.

Smiling alongside her famous mother, the once-estranged pair showed a united front — confirming what RadarOnline.com already told you ... that Mama June has been there for Anna since Cardwell first learned she was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January.

mamajune
Source: Mega

In the photos obtained by The Sun, Honey Boo Boo's sister and mom flashed their pearly whites while proving their troubled relationship has mended. Anna posed with Mama June on the hospital bed, wearing a baggy white t-shirt, her black-rimmed glasses, and the bright-colored scarf.

anna cardwell
Source: RadarOnline.com

Showing off her hospital bracelet while being hooked up to machines, Anna proved she's staying strong while fighting for her life with her family by her side.

Anna's mom hasn't been her only family support. Two of her sisters, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Lauren "Pumpkin" Efird, have also been seen at the hospital during her treatment.

During one visit, they all posed for a picture, placing Anna's daughter Kaitlyn on her lap for the family shot. As this outlet reported, Cardwell was diagnosed with cancer at the beginning of the year after experiencing stomach issues. The doctors ran a series of tests and found cancer in her liver, kidney, and lung.

She recently revealed she's losing her hair in response to the chemotherapy treatments.

anna cardwell
Source: @annamarie35/Instagram
Anna’s family has been extremely supportive during her illness. Sources told RadarOnline.com that Mama June has been there for her daughter “every step of the way.” We've learned they are staying strong and hopeful for Anna.

We're also told that the doctors are waiting to see how Anna reacts to the cancer treatments before deciding what to do next.

mamajune
Source: Mega
The last couple of years were incredibly rocky for the reality star family. Mama June struggled with drug addiction, ending in her arrest for crack cocaine possession.

She ditched her longtime boyfriend Geo before marrying Justin Stroud.

