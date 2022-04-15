Your tip
Arizona Man Put Nearly 200 Animals In Freezer, Some That Were Still Alive

Apr. 15 2022, Published 1:02 p.m. ET

An Arizona man who kept 183 animals, including some that were alive, in his freezer was charged with 94 counts of animal cruelty, according to a report.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says Michael Patrick Turland, 43, had several types of animals, including dogs, turtles and rabbits, in his freezer. They say he admitted to freezing some of them while they were still alive, according to CBS News.

His arrest came two weeks after police went to a Golden Valley residence for an animal welfare check. The woman who called police said Turland had agreed to breed her snakes but then disappeared for months, CBS News reports.

The woman said the new owner of the property contacted her and reported finding a freezer in the garage that was full of dead animals. Police found dead dogs, turtles, lizards, birds, snakes, mice, rats and rabbits, according to CBS News.

Police say many of the animals appeared to have been frozen alive "due to their body positioning."

Police orginally failed to make contact with Turland, but they later learned of his new home on April 13 and arrested him without incident. While being interviewed, Turland admitted to freezing some of the animals while they were still alive, according to CBS News.

