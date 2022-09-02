Andy Ta Kong Is Not Buying Arsenal

Andy Ta Kong is a renowned crypto investor and blockchain enthusiast. But these main businesses do not reflect his varied interests.

The entrepreneur reminisced, "My favorite childhood memories are of those days when Arsenal would be playing and dominating. I'd come back from school with excitement that was hard to contain. My friends and I would gather in a tiny room, and that was it – it could be hours before we even looked away from the TV. In those moments, I experienced excitement, disappointment, and a feeling unlike any other. Those were indeed golden days and memorable evenings."

Andy's childhood passion for football was second to none. "When we weren't watching football, we were outside playing it. As kids growing up in a neighborhood where dads took off early from work on the days when big league matches were scheduled, our whole world revolved around football – and I loved every minute of it!"