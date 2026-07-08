EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Now 100 Percent Intent on Fleeing to the Gulf' — 'It's the Only Place He Feels He Gets Any Respect'

Although he has consistently denied wrongdoing and settled a civil sexual assault lawsuit without admitting liability, he has remained largely absent from public life.

Sources say that while he continues to nurture business relationships in the Gulf, he also believes his daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 36, can help preserve the York family's standing within the monarchy as King Charles, 77, keeps him at arm's length.

A palace source said: "Andrew knows Britain is no longer a place where he can rebuild either his reputation or his sense of purpose. He feels every door has effectively been closed to him, whereas in parts of the Gulf, he believes people are still interested in the relationships he has cultivated over decades and the international connections he can offer.

"In his view, he is treated there as someone with experience and influence rather than simply being defined by the controversies that have overshadowed his life. Increasingly, he speaks as though the Gulf represents his best chance of carving out a meaningful future because it's the only place where he feels he is still afforded a degree of respect."

Another insider added: "Andrew has resigned himself to the idea that there is no realistic path back for him in Britain. He believes public opinion has hardened beyond repair and that, within royal circles, he will always be viewed as an outcast regardless of anything he does.

"As a result, he has become increasingly convinced that if he is ever going to regain any sense of purpose, relevance or personal respect, it will have to be outside the UK. He sees the Gulf as one of the few places where he can still build relationships, pursue business opportunities, and be valued for what he brings to the table rather than constantly being defined by his past. He's now almost 100 percent ready to flee Britain for the Gulf."