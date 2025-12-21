Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Forced Into Staged Solo Photoshoots' As 'Part of Brutal Cash Agreement With King Charles'

Sources have claimed Andrew Windsor staged solo photos are part of a cash deal with his brother, King Charles.

Dec. 21 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Ex-Prince Andrew is being forced into staged solo photoshoots as part of a cash deal with his older brother King Charles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Palace sources say the shamed former Duke of York, 65, is being trotted out to look lonely and forlorn at key royal dates to show he has been "totally shunned" by the monarchy.

The Strategy of the Lonely Royal

Our royal mole said: "Andrew has been snapped since his royal titles were stripped on 'lonely' horseriding trips as part of a secret public strategy by The Firm."

They want to seem totally punished and shunned so they can save face and seem like they are finally punishing him for his seedy scandals.

But in reality, he has signed up to these in agreement with Charles and senior royals.

In exchange, he will get an allowance and a home for the rest of his life – as long as he keeps his mouth shut and looks sad about being exiled.

A Life of Luxury Behind Closed Doors

The insider added Windsor's life "outside" of the royal fold will be one of "luxury that anyone on Earth would be glad to enjoy."

They said: "He will still quietly get security, a luxury roof over his head and money – as long as he does what Charles says."

There was a fear Andrew would "go rogue" by writing a memoir or doing a tell-all TV chat, but that is highly unlikely as he knows he is onto a good deal with Charles that involves far less effort and risk.

"It's all rather brutal, but then life in the royals is that way when it comes to protecting the reputation of the institution."

Conspicuous Absence from the Festive Table

Windsor was conspicuously absent from the royal family's recent annual pre-Christmas lunch as his daughters were welcomed by King Charles – underlining the disgraced former Duke of York's deepening isolation while the rest of the family gathered at Buckingham Palace.

The pre-festive lunch, held on December 15, brought together around 70 members of the extended royal family for a long-standing festive tradition hosted by the monarch, 77.

Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, attended with their husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, arriving separately and leaving together in what royal watchers described as a clear show of support from the King toward his nieces.

Their father, Andrew, 65, and their mother, Sarah Ferguson, 66, were not invited for the second consecutive year.

Redrawing the Internal Royal Boundaries

As members of the family arrived at the palace dressed in festive attire, Andrew was photographed earlier in the day riding alone on horseback through Windsor Great Park in heavy rain.

The solitary image is now widely being seen by palace observers as symbolic of his status as persona non grata within the royal fold.

"The difference could not have been clearer," one royal source said.

Windsor's absence follows a year in which he has faced further humiliation after losing his remaining royal styles and being forced to vacate Royal Lodge.

He will also be excluded from the King's Christmas gathering at Sandringham and is expected to spend the holiday period privately, some 140 miles from the Norfolk estate.

A palace insider said: "A firm line has been drawn that he will not be included in either public appearances or private gatherings. Safeguarding the institution has come first, and always will."

