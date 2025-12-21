EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Forced Into Staged Solo Photoshoots' As 'Part of Brutal Cash Agreement With King Charles'

Palace sources say the shamed former Duke of York, 65, is being trotted out to look lonely and forlorn at key royal dates to show he has been "totally shunned" by the monarchy.

Ex- Prince Andrew is being forced into staged solo photoshoots as part of a cash deal with his older brother King Charles , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Our royal mole said: "Andrew has been snapped since his royal titles were stripped on 'lonely' horseriding trips as part of a secret public strategy by The Firm."

They want to seem totally punished and shunned so they can save face and seem like they are finally punishing him for his seedy scandals.

But in reality, he has signed up to these in agreement with Charles and senior royals.

In exchange, he will get an allowance and a home for the rest of his life – as long as he keeps his mouth shut and looks sad about being exiled.