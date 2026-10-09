EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's $400K Royal Lodge Payout Sparks Fresh Outrage
Oct. 9 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is facing new anger after securing a compensation payment worth close to $400,000 for surrendering the lease on his former royal mansion – despite being required to pay considerably more for repairs to the sprawling property.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced former prince, 66, has been awarded the sum by the Crown Estate after formally relinquishing Royal Lodge, his longtime residence on the Windsor estate.
Royal Lodge Compensation Sparks Public Outrage
The payment follows an independent assessment that left him liable for about $2.4million in dilapidation costs, resulting in a net payment of approximately $2million to his landlords.
The Crown Estate confirmed the lease had ended, explaining its priority was securing a financially beneficial future for the historic property.
A spokeswoman said: "The lease for Royal Lodge has ended and our focus now is firmly on its future use and the opportunities to generate additional financial value for the nation from its early return."
The compensation arrangement has reignited questions about the financial privileges available to the King's younger brother following his removal from public royal life.
Although the approximate $400,000 payment was provided for under the terms of Andrew's existing lease, the prospect of a substantial payout to the former prince is proving controversial.
Former Prince's Lease Included Compensation Clause
Andrew originally spent about $8.5million refurbishing Royal Lodge when he acquired the lease, which still had more than 50 years remaining when surrendered.
The agreement provided compensation if the tenancy ended within its first 25 years, explaining the payment despite the property's deteriorating condition.
Independent assessors identified significant maintenance requirements, including substantial repairs to an outbuilding, work on the main residence and restoration of the gardens.
The mansion is understood to have been empty since January, following Andrew's departure from Windsor and relocation to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.
King Charles' Financial Support Raises Further Questions
The financial arrangements surrounding his departure have attracted particular attention because Andrew continues to receive private support from King Charles, 77.
A senior royal source claimed: "The idea that Andrew is walking away from Royal Lodge with a compensation entitlement of more than £300,000 is striking many ordinary people as absolutely outrageous.
"Families across Britain are struggling to pay their mortgages, keep up with household bills and afford necessities, yet a disgraced former prince is still receiving financial benefits connected to a royal mansion.
"People will inevitably ask why somebody who has been stripped of his royal status should receive a payment that most working people could never hope to earn in several years."
"The fact that the payment is legally justified under his lease doesn't necessarily make it any easier for the public to stomach," the insider noted.
Besides his Royal Navy pension, the former Duke of York receives a stipend from the monarch's personal funds, although the amount has not been publicly disclosed.
Charles is said to have insisted the financial assistance must not be used to fund Andrew's recent legal proceedings against Thames Valley Police.
It remains unclear whether any royal financial support contributed towards the Royal Lodge repair settlement.
Andrew previously received assistance from family members when settling a civil sexual assault lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of abusing her when she was 17.
He denied the allegations and reached an out-of-court settlement, without admitting liability.
Allies Question Police Investigation and Public Treatment
Meanwhile, Andrew's supporters have become increasingly vocal following his successful High Court challenge to police warrants authorizing searches of his properties.
A friend said: "Those of us who are close to Andrew tend to feel the injustice of his situation rather more keenly than he does. He remains contemplative and philosophical. Many of us? Not so much."
The ally criticized the police investigation and what they regarded as years of unfair public treatment.
They added: "It's worth remembering that after all this time, he's never been charged, let alone convicted. And after (his) Newsnight (interview with the BBC), he's never really been allowed to defend himself."