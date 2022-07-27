Former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo Staffer Fatally Struck By Car After Dispute With Lyft Driver
A former staffer of Andrew Cuomo was struck by a vehicle and killed after being forced out of a Lyft onto a busy highway over the weekend, Radar has learned.
Sid Wolf, who was a senior policy advisor to the former New York governor, died after he and five friends got into a dispute with their Lyft driver in Dewey Beach, Delaware, according to the Daily Mail. He was 43.
The Daily Mail reported that it's unclear what the dispute with the driver was about, but it led to the person forcing Wolf and his friends out of the vehicle in the middle of the left lane.
A Toyota Corolla swerved to avoid hitting the Lyft vehicle and wound up hitting Wolf instead. Though the father of two was killed, his friends were uninjured, the Daily Mail reported.
The driver of the Corolla stayed to wait for assistance, but the Lyft driver drove off, according to the Daily Mail.
Cuomo tweeted Sunday night that he was "shocked and saddened by the news." "Sid was a phenomenal public servant who worked relentlessly for the betterment of all New Yorkers. My heart goes out to Lindsey and his two young daughters," Cuomo wrote.
According to the Daily Mail, Wolf worked for Cuomo from 2019 to 2021. He also served as the re-election campaign manager for Montgomery County Councilmember Sidney Katz, who spoke to Wolf a couple days before the incident.
"I did speak to his wife ... and I mean, it's just heartbreaking. There's no other way to say it. It's just absolutely heartbreaking," Katz said.
The incident took place south of Anchor Way on Coastal Highway Route 1 a little before 2 a.m., police said. The Daily Mail reported that Wolf died on scene.