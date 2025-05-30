From 5-to-9 to 4M Fans: The Couple Turning After-Hours Comedy Into a Career
Caleb Del Buono and Andrea Mannella didn’t set out to be influencers. They just wanted to make each other laugh. “We’d work our 9–5s and then spend our evenings filming videos in our parents’ homes,” Andrea recalls. “We were broke students with big dreams and a phone camera.”
That dedication, that willingness to carve out a second shift after the first, was the beginning of a brand that now reaches 4 million followers across TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Snapchat.
For many of their fans, the appeal is about something more than the comedy: the couple’s authenticity. “People tell us our content reminds them of their own relationship,” says Caleb. “It’s not always pretty, but it’s always real.”
Turning Everyday Life Into Laughs
Andrea believes that their authenticity is what powers their content. “We just leaned into who we are. I love pranking Caleb, and he reacts in the most genuine, hilarious way. It wasn’t something we planned—it just worked.”
One of their earliest viral moments came from a TikTok video called “Watch my boyfriend for me. " In it, Caleb, silently eating pretzels while staring at the camera, sparked a running joke that fans still reference today.
“We never thought my love for pretzels would become a thing,” Caleb says. “But now people recognize us in public and call me the Pretzel Guy.”
Their content blends awkward humor, relatable moments, and a refusal to over-polish. “We leave the weird pauses in on purpose,” Andrea says. “That’s who we are. If it makes us laugh, we post it.”
A Relationship in the Spotlight
Creating content as a couple isn’t always easy. “It took time to figure out how to separate work from life,” recalls Andrea. “At first, we struggled with boundaries, when to stop filming and just be partners again.” But thanks to communication and structure, they found their rhythm.
“Learning to be honest, supportive, and patient with each other was huge,” states Caleb. “Being in business together means always checking in emotionally, not just creatively.”
Their journey shows that behind every joke is trust—and lots of work.
From Followers to Founders
After quitting their day jobs in 2024, Caleb and Andrea began treating their content like a business. “We learned video editing, brand negotiation, and content strategy,” Andrea says. “It wasn’t just about going viral, it was about building something sustainable.”
They’ve since partnered with brands like Netflix, Cadbury, and DoorDash by making their ads part of a bigger story. “When we work with a brand, we don’t just sell a product,” Caleb explains. “We weave it into the humor and connection our followers expect.”
And the business isn’t slowing down. With dreams of launching their own snack brand (yes, that includes pretzels) and expanding into long-form storytelling, the dynamic duo is thinking well beyond social platforms.
Much More Than Just Content
Still, the community they've built matters most to the pair. “We get messages from people saying our videos helped them laugh through hard times,” Andrea shares. “That means more than any follower count.”
“Our main message?” says Caleb. “Life’s stressful. It’s okay to be silly. It’s okay to laugh.”
You can follow the couple’s journey—and catch the next pretzel moment—on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.