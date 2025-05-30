From 5-to-9 to 4M Fans: The Couple Turning After-Hours Comedy Into a Career

Caleb Del Buono and Andrea Mannella didn’t set out to be influencers. They just wanted to make each other laugh. “We’d work our 9–5s and then spend our evenings filming videos in our parents’ homes,” Andrea recalls. “We were broke students with big dreams and a phone camera.”

That dedication, that willingness to carve out a second shift after the first, was the beginning of a brand that now reaches 4 million followers across TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Snapchat.

For many of their fans, the appeal is about something more than the comedy: the couple’s authenticity. “People tell us our content reminds them of their own relationship,” says Caleb. “It’s not always pretty, but it’s always real.”