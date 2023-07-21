Secret Andrea Evans Took to the Grave: 'Young and The Restless' Star Lived in Fear of Deranged Stalker Until Death—'Just The Last in a Life of Tragedies'
Soap sweetheart Andrea Evans went to her grave without ever recovering a huge chunk of her career lost to her crippling fear of a violent stalker who made her life hell, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
At the height of her fame playing vixen Tina Lord on One Life to Live in the 1980s, the flame-haired beauty quit abruptly after an unhinged fan accosted her in the lobby of the show's New York studio!
The freak later slashed his wrists outside the studio and was taken to a psychiatric hospital — where he bizarrely listed Evans as his next of kin and began sending her death threats written in blood!
The fear "forever changed me. There's no way it could not," said Andrea, who died from breast cancer on July 9 at age 66.
Evans spent years in seclusion after the harrowing experience and finally returned in 1999 to the small screen on The Bold and the Beautiful and other soaps, but it was never the same.
"Andrea was one of the biggest stars in soap opera history — but she could have been a lot bigger," dished the source. "Her death is just the last in a life of tragedies."
After leaving Hollywood following the terrifying stalker incident, Evans made her triumphant return to television in April 2008 when she reprised her role as Tina with a guest appearance on One Life to Live.
“For many years, both fans of mine and One Life to Live have wanted me to return,” she said about her comeback. “Now that the timing is right, I'm thrilled to be returning to the role of Tina, which I've always held near and dear to my heart.”
Evans' manager, Nick Leicht, confirmed the Emmy nominee's death earlier this month. "I've been working with Andrea for the past 7 years. She was such a tremendous talent and an absolute joy to work with," he told PEOPLE.
Frank Valentini, a former executive producer of One Life to Live, also paid tribute to the soap opera star following her passing.
"I am so sorry to learn of Andrea Evans’ passing. Andrea was already a huge star when my career began at OLTL," he tweeted. "She was always kind, gracious, and so fun to work with. A daytime legend who will be missed very much. My sympathies to her friends and family."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Besides One Live to Live, the late actress was known for playing Patty Williams on The Young and the Restless.
Evans left behind her husband of 25 years, Stephen Rodriguez, and their daughter Kylie. Her first husband was her One Life to Live costar Wayne Massey. They were famously married from 1981 to 1983.