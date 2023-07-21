Soap sweetheart Andrea Evans went to her grave without ever recovering a huge chunk of her career lost to her crippling fear of a violent stalker who made her life hell, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

At the height of her fame playing vixen Tina Lord on One Life to Live in the 1980s, the flame-haired beauty quit abruptly after an unhinged fan accosted her in the lobby of the show's New York studio!