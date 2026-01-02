Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Amy Poehler and Will Arnett Locked in Bizarre New Feud – Exes Clash Over Their Podcast Empires and Force Celeb Pals to 'Pick Sides'

Photo of Amy Poehler, Will Arnett
Source: MEGA

Amy Poehler and Will Arnett are said to be back at each other's throats.

Jan. 1 2026, Published 9:15 p.m. ET

After what Will Arnett has called a "brutal" 2016 divorce from Amy Poehler, the exes eventually got to a good place where they amicably co-parented their two sons.

However, RadarOnline.com can now reveal the pair are at odds again – this time over custody of their friends.

'It's Got Even More Tense Now'

Photo of Will Arnett, Amy Poehler
Source: MEGA

Big names in Hollywood are caught in the middle of Poehler and Arnett's renewed feud.

"Even though it's been years since Amy and Will ended their marriage, it's still one of those situations where their Hollywood pals get caught in the crossfire," a source claimed, noting their circle includes such big names as Jennifer Aniston, Bradley Cooper, and Aubrey Plaza.

"It's got even more tense now that Amy has entered the podcasting fray."

The Parks and Recreation alum, 54, helms the highly rated Good Hang, while Arnett, 55, has made millions as a cohost of the top-rated Smartless podcast with Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes.

Photo of Will Arnett, Amy Poehler
Source: MEGA

Arnett cohosts 'Smartless' while Poehler fronts her own podcast, 'Good Hang.'

"If you're a celebrity who knows any of these people personally, you are compelled to pick sides if you're going to guest on either of those shows," the insider added.

"That puts their friends in an awkward position as they promote their current and upcoming projects."

