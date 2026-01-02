EXCLUSIVE: Amy Poehler and Will Arnett Locked in Bizarre New Feud – Exes Clash Over Their Podcast Empires and Force Celeb Pals to 'Pick Sides'

"Even though it's been years since Amy and Will ended their marriage, it's still one of those situations where their Hollywood pals get caught in the crossfire," a source claimed, noting their circle includes such big names as Jennifer Aniston, Bradley Cooper, and Aubrey Plaza.

"It's got even more tense now that Amy has entered the podcasting fray."

The Parks and Recreation alum, 54, helms the highly rated Good Hang, while Arnett, 55, has made millions as a cohost of the top-rated Smartless podcast with Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes.