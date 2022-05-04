Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Couldn't Control His Bowels, Security Forced To Change His Pants
Amber Heard testified about Johnny Depp's alleged substance abuse issues, claiming he'd get so bad that he would lose control of his bowels.
Heard took the stand inside the Fairfax County, Virginia, courtroom on Wednesday and began weeping when she described how much she had once loved Depp.
"I was so torn. I was so in love with this person because when it was good it was so good," the 36-year-old actress said during her testimony.
"I felt like he recognized me and I recognized him and there was just something there that…" she stated, trailing off. "I thought he was the love of my life and he was... but he was also this other thing."
Claiming this "awful thing" would "take over and you couldn’t see the johnny I loved underneath it," Heard said everyone gave him a pass.
"And no one told him. No one was honest with him," she told the jury before pivoting to his alleged substance abuse issues.
"He’d pass out in his own vomit. He’d lose control of his body, he’d lose control and everyone would clean up after him," Amber stated. "This man lost control of his bowels and I cleaned up after him."
She reportedly wasn't the only one. Heard also alleged his security team would be on clean-up duty.
"His security cleaned up after him, changed his pants in front of me," she said under oath. "He’d pass out in his own sick and then he’d walk around saying he didn’t have a problem – until he did. Until he couldn’t support it and he’d get clean and he’d get sober and then he was this thing again."
The Aquaman actress also addressed an alleged incident with a flight attendant, who she claimed Depp convinced to do MDMA with them mid-flight.
According to Heard, once the drugs kicked in, Depp got agitated when the attendant got "friendly with me."
She alleged that after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor instructed the flight attendant not to touch Heard, he grabbed the female's wrist, slammed it on the table, and told her he could break it.
Heard alleged she knew this move well.
The former married duo is going head-to-head in a $100 million defamation battle. Depp sued Heard over a 2018 op-ed she wrote, in which she identified herself as a domestic abuse survivor.
The actor denied ever abusing Heard. She countersued him, alleging he was trying to tarnish her reputation and career.