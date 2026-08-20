EXCLUSIVE: Amber Heard 'Haunted' by Johnny Depp as His Hollywood Comeback Grows

The insider continued: "She was totally destroyed by this experience and will never be the same, so it's very hard to see any mention of him.

"Now that he has this big movie coming out, he's going to be everywhere. It's upsetting just to see his name because she just wants to forget about the hell he put her through.

"The fact that he's back to being this studio darling, while she feels as though she's been essentially exiled, is beyond infuriating."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Depp, 63, and Heard, 40, who met in 2009 on the set of The Rum Diary, tied the knot on Feb. 3, 2015, and split 15 months later. But after Heard wrote an open letter about experiencing domestic abuse, Depp sued her for defamation.

The Pirates of the Caribbean stud denied ever harming Heard and won his case against her. The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages, and Heard was given $2million for her defamation countersuit.