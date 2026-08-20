EXCLUSIVE: Amber Heard 'Haunted' by Johnny Depp as His Hollywood Comeback Grows
Aug. 20 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Johnny Depp is generating major buzz amid his Hollywood comeback as Paramount Pictures promotes his upcoming Ebenezer – and huffy ex-wife Amber Heard is furious over his success more than four years after losing a devastating defamation case to him that turned her entire world on its head, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"She's reinvented herself, but she still has terrible PTSD from what happened," an insider said.
The insider continued: "She was totally destroyed by this experience and will never be the same, so it's very hard to see any mention of him.
"Now that he has this big movie coming out, he's going to be everywhere. It's upsetting just to see his name because she just wants to forget about the hell he put her through.
"The fact that he's back to being this studio darling, while she feels as though she's been essentially exiled, is beyond infuriating."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Depp, 63, and Heard, 40, who met in 2009 on the set of The Rum Diary, tied the knot on Feb. 3, 2015, and split 15 months later. But after Heard wrote an open letter about experiencing domestic abuse, Depp sued her for defamation.
The Pirates of the Caribbean stud denied ever harming Heard and won his case against her. The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages, and Heard was given $2million for her defamation countersuit.
While Heard appealed the judgment against her, she ultimately settled with her ex in 2022. The duo reportedly reached a deal in which her insurance company would pay her former husband $1 million.
Heard is now living in Spain as a single mother of three: Oonagh, 5, and twins Ocean and Agnes, who were born in May 2025. She has not disclosed the identity of the father of any of the children.
According to the insider, Heard is especially bitter "after Hollywood made such a big deal about supporting women."
The insider added: "She says the hypocrisy sickens her and depresses her in equal measure. She's doing her best to block everything out and not let her anger and sense of injustice consume her."