EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Knox's Comedy Show About Murder Case Sparks Family Outrage

Stephanie Kercher, the older sister of Meredith – who was 21 years old when she was found stabbed to death in the apartment she shared with Knox while the two were studying abroad in Italy – griped about the wannabe comedian's solo show, Cartwheel, ahead of its debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland.

Exonerated Amanda Knox – who spent four years in an Italian prison for her wrongful conviction in the 2007 murder of her British roommate Meredith Kercher – is under fire from the dead woman's sister, who publicly begged her to rethink her comedy routine poking fun at her legal nightmare, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said the show aimed to make light of Knox's predicament – and how she might explain her scandalous past to her young daughter.

But Stephanie told the BBC: "What I would say [to Knox] is to think about the family here, think about her friends and to turn the tables if it was your sister that this had happened to, because I know you have a sister as well."

However, Knox insists the show – which takes its name from the long-circulated claim that she did a cartwheel at a police station following the murder – is not about making light of Meredith's gruesome death.

The Seattle native told the U.K.'s Telegraph: "I joke a lot about how I was vilified, but I don't joke about her murder."