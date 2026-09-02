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EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Knox's Comedy Show About Murder Case Sparks Family Outrage

Amanda Knox's comedy show about the murder case sparks outrage from Meredith Kercher's grieving family.
Source: MEGA

Amanda Knox's comedy show about the murder case sparks outrage from Meredith Kercher's grieving family.

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Sept. 2 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Exonerated Amanda Knox – who spent four years in an Italian prison for her wrongful conviction in the 2007 murder of her British roommate Meredith Kercher – is under fire from the dead woman's sister, who publicly begged her to rethink her comedy routine poking fun at her legal nightmare, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Stephanie Kercher, the older sister of Meredith – who was 21 years old when she was found stabbed to death in the apartment she shared with Knox while the two were studying abroad in Italy – griped about the wannabe comedian's solo show, Cartwheel, ahead of its debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland.

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Knox Defends Show's Dark Humor

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Stephanie Kercher publicly urged Amanda Knox to consider Meredith Kercher's family before debuting 'Cartwheel.'
Source: New Press Photo / MEGA

Stephanie Kercher publicly urged Amanda Knox to consider Meredith Kercher's family before debuting 'Cartwheel.'

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Sources said the show aimed to make light of Knox's predicament – and how she might explain her scandalous past to her young daughter.

But Stephanie told the BBC: "What I would say [to Knox] is to think about the family here, think about her friends and to turn the tables if it was your sister that this had happened to, because I know you have a sister as well."

However, Knox insists the show – which takes its name from the long-circulated claim that she did a cartwheel at a police station following the murder – is not about making light of Meredith's gruesome death.

The Seattle native told the U.K.'s Telegraph: "I joke a lot about how I was vilified, but I don't joke about her murder."

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Petition Calls for Knox Show's Cancellation

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A Kercher family friend's petition calling for the cancellation of Knox's solo show, 'Cartwheel,' received more than 9,000 signatures.
Source: LF1 / http:\www.wenn.com / MEGA

A Kercher family friend's petition calling for the cancellation of Knox's solo show, 'Cartwheel,' received more than 9,000 signatures.

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An online petition started by a Kercher family friend that called for Cartwheel's cancellation garnered more than 9,000 signatures.

Knox, 39, responded on Instagram by saying, "Cartwheel is a show about motherhood, raising a daughter in a world that is unfair and dangerous for women, and what it costs to be the kind of mother who tells her the truth about that."

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Knox Says Show Honors Meredith

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Rudy Guede was convicted of Meredith's murder and released in 2021 after serving 13 years.
Source: MEGA

Rudy Guede was convicted of Meredith's murder and released in 2021 after serving 13 years.

Amanda – who was dubbed Foxy Knoxy by European press during her sensational trial – also claims the production "honors Meredith Kercher's memory and calls out the violence that was done to her and to me."

Acquaintance Rudy Guede was ultimately convicted in Meredith's murder. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison and released in 2021 after serving 13 years due to community service and good behavior.

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