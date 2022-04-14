Amanda Bynes' 'Diamonds' Hip Hop Song With Fiancé Paul Michael Resurfaces Post-Conservatorship
Amanda Bynes' single Diamonds featuring her fiance, Paul Michael, has resurfaced after the former actress posted the clip to her Instagram account Wednesday.
The caption of her post reads: "DIAMONDS on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon music and itunes! search DIAMONDS Amanda Bynes Paul Michael."
The song begins with Michael, also known as Precise, rapping before Bynes comes on with what appears to be the hook, a hip hop-style melody goes "Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds on my neck, on my wrist. Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds on on my fish all wet." The song features a deep base line in the background.
The song first surfaced in 2021, labeled "Diamonds" by Amanda Bynes x Precise.
However, Bynes has now released it on multiple platforms following the end of a conservatorship.
The clip is only 1 minutes, 26 seconds long. Therefore, it's unclear whether that is simply and excerpt or the extent of the track.
David A. Esquibias, Bynes' lawyer, told ET the duo put the track together early in the COVID-19 shutdown.
"Amanda is creative and playful," Esquibias said. "She had a lot of fun recording DIAMONDS during the first shutdown of the pandemic. She is now able to share it with her fans."
The Thousand Oaks, California native re-released the song about a month after her conservatorship was ended in Ventura County Superior Court in Oxnard, California.
"The court determines that the conservatorship is no longer required and that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist," Judge Roger Lund said in court docs.
The conservatorship began in 2013, when Bynes was dealing with legal troubles, and problems with mental health and substance abuse, according to the Daily Mail.
Bynes' parents, Rick and Lynn Bynes, sought the conservatorship becauses they feared she could hurt herself or others. They said she suffered from paranoia that she was being surveiled through her car dashboard and smoke detectors in her home, the Daily Mail reports.
Bynes recently told Entertainment Tonight that she's now focused on positive goals in her life, according to the Daily Mail.
"I am continuing with my Bachelor's Degree at FIDM, majoring in Creative Industry Studies with a core in Beauty Marketing and Product Development," Bynes told the outlet, adding that she was "traveling to New York in June to work on developing a fragrance."
It's unclear if a rap career is also in her plans.
Bynes was a child star at the age of 13 on Nickelodeon's "The Amanda Show" and she went on to star on shows such as "All That" and "What I like About You."