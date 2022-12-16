Family Of Influencer Ali Spice Planning Memorial Service & Celebration Of Life After 21-Year-Old's Tragic Death By Wrong-Way Driver Alongside 2 Others

That car is now impounded, and authorities are working on getting a search warrant, RadarOnline.com has discovered.

FHP Lt. Tara Crescenzi said her agency will follow up when they acquire more details, stating, "Once we have a suspect in custody, then we will push out an updated press release."

"There were two other lives lost, and another young man in the hospital, and as much as she's drawing attention, I think that that attention should be spread to the other valuable lives that have been affected and the families that are going through what we're going through," Dulin's father said during an interview with WKMG.

Dulin's father said he last spoke to his daughter on Saturday afternoon following her return home to Indiana for Thanksgiving, telling Fox 35 he just wants "to see justice."