Family Of Influencer Ali Spice Planning Memorial Service & Celebration Of Life After 21-Year-Old's Tragic Death By Wrong-Way Driver Alongside 2 Others
As fans, friends, and supporters of social media influencer Ali Spice share their condolences after her tragic and untimely death, RadarOnline.com has learned her loved ones are planning a casual memorial service and celebration of life to honor her memory.
21-year-old Spice, whose name was Alexandra Dulin, and two other passengers sadly died following a hit-and-run on a Florida highway early Sunday morning.
Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said it happened just after 2 AM, when a driver going the wrong way on State Road 44 slammed into the Infiniti the group was in.
The driver of the Infiniti suffered serious injuries.
Investigators said after the deadly crash, the driver of the Toyota Tacoma ran from the scene on foot, leaving a passenger behind in his car.
Troopers later spoke with the 36-year-old woman passenger in the Tacoma, who sustained serious injuries, but she was "reluctant to provide the identity of the driver," according to Florida Highway Patrol.
That car is now impounded, and authorities are working on getting a search warrant, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
FHP Lt. Tara Crescenzi said her agency will follow up when they acquire more details, stating, "Once we have a suspect in custody, then we will push out an updated press release."
"There were two other lives lost, and another young man in the hospital, and as much as she's drawing attention, I think that that attention should be spread to the other valuable lives that have been affected and the families that are going through what we're going through," Dulin's father said during an interview with WKMG.
Dulin's father said he last spoke to his daughter on Saturday afternoon following her return home to Indiana for Thanksgiving, telling Fox 35 he just wants "to see justice."
RadarOnline.com has learned the Dulin family is now planning two events to say their goodbyes.
"Our family will bring her home next week," her relatives shared in a statement via her Instagram on Thursday, December 15, alongside a throwback TikTok video of Spice talking about how women should be uplifting other women. "As you know our beautiful daughter tried her best to enjoy every moment to the fullest."
"With this in mind, we will be hosting a non-formal opportunity for anyone who cared for her, to share some time with her, share memories and comfort one another," they continued, promising to "post the definitive details as soon as we can."