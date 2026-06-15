EXCLUSIVE: Horrific 'ALF' Scandals Resurface in Wake of Anne Schedeen's Death — From Bulimia Battle to Cocaine-Fueled Sex Shocker and N-Word Race Storm

Remembering Schedeen, her relatives used a statement released after her passing to celebrate her love of storytelling, art, and thrift shopping, while jokingly referencing her "burning hatred" for Donald Trump.

They encouraged admirers to "raise a margarita in her honor."

Her passing has also thrown attention back on the stormy behind-the-scenes history of ALF, the sitcom centered on a furry extraterrestrial known as an Alien Life Form who crashes into the California home of the Tanner family.

Schedeen was among the cast members who openly discussed the challenges of making the show. She once said about its making: "It was a technical nightmare – extremely slow, hot and tedious."

"If you had a scene with ALF, it took centuries. A 30-minute show took 20, 25 hours to shoot," she recalled.

Also, according to Schedeen, the atmosphere on set often resembled "a big dysfunctional family."