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Home > News > ALF

Legendary Actress Anne Schedeen Dead Aged 77: 'ALF' Star 'Passes Peacefully' as Family Highlights Her 'Burning Hatred for Trump' in Tribute

picture of Anne Schedeen
Source: NBC

'ALF' actress Anne Schedeen has died aged 77.

June 15 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

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ALF actress Anne Schedeen has passed away aged 77, her family has confirmed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, best known for playing matriarch Kate Tanner on the classic sitcom, died "peacefully," according to a Facebook post, which did not highlight her cause of death.

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Trump Slammed In Moving Tribute To Star

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The family statement included a jibe at the president.

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The family statement did, however, reveal Schedeen's disdain for President Trump, as well as how much her family loved and admired her.

The post read: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share Annie has passed peacefully.

"She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of creative energy, whip-smart humor, delight in her family, adoration for little dogs, burning hatred for Trump, passion for second-hand thrifting, and love for a good story.

"We are bereft without her. We loved her so so much, as did all who met her."

The message continued: "She was a force. And it is unimaginable to think about life without her in it.

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"But as she said, 'I'm always with you.' And she's right. The memories, artwork, belly laughter, handmade jewelry, oil paintings, sculptures, costumes, and all-around joie de vivre live on. Raise a margarita in her honor."

Her agent, Metropolitan Talent Agency CEO and president Tom Markley, also confirmed the news. "Anne was a true artist and friend. One of a kind. I'll miss her," he said.

Schedeen was born Luanne Ruth Schedeen on January 8, 1949, and grew up on a farm outside of Portland, Oregon.

She landed roles in shows including Paper Dolls, Emergency!, and Simon & Simon before ALF.

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'Slow, Hot And Tedious'

picture of a scene from ALF sitcom
Source: NBC

Anne Schedeen said the '80s sitcom was tough to film.

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Schedeen played Kate Tanner on the sitcom about a wisecracking alien who lands in the garage of a family who lives in suburban California and moves in with them.

The series ran from September 1986 to March 1990 on NBC and spawned several spinoffs, including an animated show.

"When ALF came along, it was another pilot season," she once recalled. "I kept reading scripts. I almost got involved with one, then withdrew at the last minute. Then I read ALF. I said, 'This is funny. It makes me laugh.' I met the people involved, I met ALF, and became more convinced I wanted to do it. That little alien made me laugh."

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The series ran from September 1986 to March 1990 on NBC.

However, Schedeen later revealed to People that working on the show was a "technical nightmare – extremely slow, hot, and tedious. If you had a scene with ALF, it took centuries.

"A 30-minute show took 20 to 25 hours to shoot. Some of the actors in the cast had difficult personalities. The whole thing was a big, dysfunctional family."

After the show ended, Schedeen's career dialed down. She appeared in the 1996 Alec Baldwin thriller Heaven's Prisoners and had a recurring guest-starring role on the legal drama series Judging Amy.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Christopher Barrett, daughter Tay Barrett, daughter-in-law Hilary Flynn, sister Sarabeth Schedeen, niece Minnie Schedeen, brother Roland "Tony" Schedeen, and sister-in-law Julieann Schedeen.

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