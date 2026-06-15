Legendary Actress Anne Schedeen Dead Aged 77: 'ALF' Star 'Passes Peacefully' as Family Highlights Her 'Burning Hatred for Trump' in Tribute

The family statement did, however, reveal Schedeen's disdain for President Trump, as well as how much her family loved and admired her.

The post read: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share Annie has passed peacefully.

"She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of creative energy, whip-smart humor, delight in her family, adoration for little dogs, burning hatred for Trump, passion for second-hand thrifting, and love for a good story.

"We are bereft without her. We loved her so so much, as did all who met her."

The message continued: "She was a force. And it is unimaginable to think about life without her in it.