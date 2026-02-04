Alexia Nikitakis: Building a Music Legacy Through Craft and Collaboration

Byline: Wyles Daniel From an early age, Alexia Nikitakis was taught that there was more than one way to build a music legacy. Through years of work and studio training, Alexia has established herself as a recording keyboardist for major artists, supporting women in music production as a professional musician. Alexia is a collaborative artist who elevates projects both in the studio and on stage.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Supplied

Article continues below advertisement

A Legacy in Music

Alexia was introduced to the music industry through her father, Nick Nikitakis, a working musician and composer, whose work blends Greek rebetiko with blues and jazz. His sound was rooted in heritage, shaped by exploration; though he passed away in the summer of last year, his career continues to inform how Alexia lives her life in music today. t musicianship wasn’t just about visibility,” Alexia shared, “but also reliability, innovation, and above all, serving the song and music.”

Article continues below advertisement

Becoming a Collaborative Artist

Following in her father’s footsteps, Alexia Nikitakis brings discipline, creative focus, and a deep sense of responsibility to every project she joins. Her career has been defined by her ability to step into high-impact roles, whether as a live performer, recording artist, or collaborator, playing a central part in the success of cross-genre music productions. Today, she works fluently across rock, country, electronic, and alternative music, all while staying rooted in her Greek musical heritage. Carrying forward her family’s musical legacy while forging her own creative path, Alexia Nikitakis approaches her career with long-term vision and a deep sense of purpose. Rather than chasing trends, she focuses on work that matters, building lasting collaborations, and allowing her musical contributions to define her reputation.

Article continues below advertisement

Notable Achievements and Career Direction

By prioritizing quality in music production, Alexia has entered into collaborations with many prominent artists. She has recorded keyboard and piano for internationally recognized artists such as Melanie and Sammy Kershaw, and is an officially credited collaborator on noted electronic releases with Blackburner, including “Wonderwall” and “Good Luck Babe.” Outside the studio, Alexia has performed live with respected touring musicians such as Danny B. Harvey and Jimmy Kelly of The Kelly Family. Her live work reaches international audiences, with occasional performances in Europe. Soon, Alexia plans to release her own project, debuting with a live performance in Austin, Texas, in February of this year. “I’m stepping further into songwriting and building my own solo project that draws from Greek musical roots while expanding into modern forms,” Alexia shared, “continuing my dad’s legacy.”

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Plans for the Future