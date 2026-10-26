Man, 19, Arrested for Allegedly Secretly Filming Sexual Encounter With UNC Charlotte Student and Sharing Video in Fraternity Group Chat

The Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity has since rescinded Evanoff's bid for initiation.

"The individual is not a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon and was never initiated into the North Carolina Beta Chapter. In September 2026, the leaders of the North Carolina Beta Chapter swiftly acted after learning of the individual's alleged conduct and rescinded his bid for initiation. Sigma Alpha Epsilon expects all collegiate members to hold one another accountable, and the North Carolina Beta Chapter leaders did exactly that. Sigma Alpha Epsilon condemns any and all forms of sexual misconduct and remains committed to building a culture of True Gentlemen in every chapter," a spokesperson for the fraternity told Channel 9.

UNC Charlotte has also issued a statement affirming the 19-year-old does not currently attend the college.

“The alleged conduct in this case, if true, is reprehensible. It is not what we expect or will tolerate from members of our campus community,” a university spokesperson added.

"Any student who breaks the law is not only responsible for criminal charges, but may also be subject to the University's disciplinary process… We cannot comment further on this case because of federal privacy laws and the ongoing investigation.”