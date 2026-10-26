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Home > News > crime

Man, 19, Arrested for Allegedly Secretly Filming Sexual Encounter With UNC Charlotte Student and Sharing Video in Fraternity Group Chat

The suspect doesn't attend UNC Charlotte.
Source: MCSO; UNSPLASH

The suspect doesn't attend UNC Charlotte.

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Oct. 26 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

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A North Carolina man was arrested after allegedly filming and sharing a s-x tape with his fraternity without his partner's consent, RadarOnline.com can report.

Alexander Evanoff allegedly had consensual sexual relations with a UNC Charlotte student, but unbeknownst to her, he was allegedly secretly filming the entire encounter.

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Alexander Evanoff Allegedly Shared Video With Fraternity Snapchat Group

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Evanoff allegedly shared the tape in a group chat with around 32 people.
Source: UNSPLASH

Alexander Evanoff allegedly shared the tape in a group chat with around 32 people.

The incident occurred on September 19 in a dorm room at the woman's university. That same day, Evanoff allegedly uploaded the tape to a Snapchat group that had around 32 members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

Two individuals told law enforcement about the shared video, prompting the investigation.

When Evanoff was brought in for questioning, he admitted to both filming and sharing the tape without the victim's consent.

According to an affidavit, the victim learned about the distribution and confronted Evanoff. She asked if he shared the tape to "appear cool," to which he affirmed and apologized.

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Alexander Evanoff Facing Multiple Felony Charges

Evanoff faces three felonies.
Source: MCSO

Evanoff faces three felonies.

Evanoff was arrested on October 19.

He currently faces two counts of secret peeping and one count of disclosing private images. All three charges are felonies.

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Fraternity and University Condemn Actions

Source: UNC CHARLOTTE/INSTAGRAM

UNC Charlotte and the fraternity have condemned Evanoff's alleged actions.

The Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity has since rescinded Evanoff's bid for initiation.

"The individual is not a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon and was never initiated into the North Carolina Beta Chapter. In September 2026, the leaders of the North Carolina Beta Chapter swiftly acted after learning of the individual's alleged conduct and rescinded his bid for initiation. Sigma Alpha Epsilon expects all collegiate members to hold one another accountable, and the North Carolina Beta Chapter leaders did exactly that. Sigma Alpha Epsilon condemns any and all forms of sexual misconduct and remains committed to building a culture of True Gentlemen in every chapter," a spokesperson for the fraternity told Channel 9.

UNC Charlotte has also issued a statement affirming the 19-year-old does not currently attend the college.

“The alleged conduct in this case, if true, is reprehensible. It is not what we expect or will tolerate from members of our campus community,” a university spokesperson added.

"Any student who breaks the law is not only responsible for criminal charges, but may also be subject to the University's disciplinary process… We cannot comment further on this case because of federal privacy laws and the ongoing investigation.”

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Evanoff is home for now.
Source: UNSPLASH

Evanoff is home for now.

Evanoff has been released for now on a $10,000 bond. The 19-year-old will appear in court in November.

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