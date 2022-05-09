Casey White Caught! Escaped Convict's Prison Guard Lover Hospitalized After Shooting Herself
Casey White is no longer on the run. The escaped prisoner was caught in Indiana on Monday, but his prison guard lover Vicky White is in the hospital after shooting herself.
The woman, who helped the murder suspect escape an Alabama detention center last month, does not appear to be in good condition, revealed the local sheriff in Evansville.
According to law enforcement, Vicky turned a gun on herself after cops rammed the fugitive duo's pickup truck following a pursuit.
"I hope she survives this. I don’t know the extent of her injuries. We don’t wish any ill will on Vicky with her health but she has some answers to give us," the sheriff stated.
The manhunt lasted 11 days and spanned multiple states. Police were tipped off to the couple's whereabouts, which happened to be a local hotel, by a good samaritan.
Details about the gun and the extent of Vicky's injuries are unknown.
Despite sharing the same last name, Casey and Vicky are not related. The Lauderdale County Assistant Director of Corrections told her co-workers she was taking the accused killer to court — instead, she helped him run away.
Vicky was caught on camera walking him out of the facility on April 29.
At the time of his escape, Casey was facing two counts of capital murder for allegedly stabbing a woman to death in 2015. If Vicky survives her injuries, she faces up to 10 years behind bars for helping her inmate lover run away just one day before her retirement.
Authorities charged the former jail staffer with forgery and identity theft after she allegedly used an alias to buy the vehicle that was used to facilitate her boyfriend's escape.
"We got a dangerous man off the street today," the sheriff said following the news that Casey was apprehended. He ensured citizens that the escaped jailbird will not get a second chance at freedom.
"He's not getting out of this jail again," the sheriff confidently stated. "I assure you that."