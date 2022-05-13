Your tip
Radar logoRadar logo
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime

Alabama Woman Who Held Party Where Underage Drinking And Shots Were Fired Facing 57 Charges

brown
Source: Houston County Sheriff's Office; MEGA
By:

May. 13 2022, Published 3:53 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

An Alabama woman has been hit with 57 charges after allegedly holding a party for minors where underage drinking and a shooting took place, according to a report.

Article continues below advertisement

WDHN reported that Norciss Brown, 35, of Dothan, Alabama, was arrested Wednesday on 19 counts of contributing to delinquency and 38 counts of reckless endangerment.

Police said that on Sept. 21, 2021, Brown held a party for minors on Reeves Street int he Plaza Two Shopping Center. Brown, however told authorities that she wrote in the contract that the party was not for teens, WDHN reports, citing a Dothan Police Department officer familiar with the case.

Article continues below advertisement

The contract stated that if it was a teen party, the Dothan police would need to provide security. Brown had a friend perform as security that night,when 75-150 kids were at the party.

Dothan police were unable to determine where the shots fired came from. Some of the party goers suffered injuries, such as glass cuts and trampling-related wounds. None were from the gunshots, WDHN reports.

Article continues below advertisement

Police said Brown was attempting to turn herself in but could not because the charges involved minors. Instead, the Houston County Sheriff's Office arrested her, according to WDHN.

Brown was released on $342,000 bond.

brown
Source: Houston County Sheriff's Office; MEGA
Advertisement
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. Radar and RadarOnline are registered trademarks. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.