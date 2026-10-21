Alabama Woman Who Urged Child to Lie for Her After Stabbing Boyfriend Gets 20 Years Behind Bars

Jennifer Nicole Heathcoe admitted to killing her boyfriend and his kids in the apartment, initially claiming self-defense before the incriminating 911 call was released, RadarOnline.com can report. The 34-year-old Alabama woman was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to intentional murder for the death of 33-year-old Taylor Rawlins. She originally faced capital murder and was set to begin trial this week.

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'I Just Hope She Gets Out'

Source: Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Jennifer Nicole Heathcoe accepted her plea bargain on Monday October 20.

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The fatal stabbing occurred on August 22, 2024. With her initial not guilty plea, her lawyer said she was in a "tumultuous" and "violent relationship," leaving her feeling there was no other choice. Her father, Donald Cain, also said it was self-defense, claiming he only met Rawlins twice and that his daughter had only been dating him for a year. "I just hope she gets out because I don't feel like she deserves this," he said. "Every time I saw her for the last couple of times she was with him for about a year, it’s just gone bad for her."

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Jennifer Nicole Heathcoe's Self-Defense Claims Crumbles

Source: Taylor Rawlins/Facebook Heathcoe initially pleaded not guilty until an incriminating 911 transcript came out.

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Leslie McElderry, Heathcoe's attorney, said the children went into the room after hearing a commotion. "Whether the (children) were in the room or not in the room at the time, from moment to moment, her awareness of the location of the children is limited," McElderry said. Rawlins left two young children. His daughter had called 911. "My stepmom stabbed my dad," the girl reportedly said. "[P]lease come quick! My daddy is gonna die." In the background, Heathcoe can be heard telling her to blame it on someone else. "You know, from the state's perspective, that would go to consciousness of guilt," District Attorney Keith Blackwood said. "Directing a child to minimize the defendant’s own involvement in this murder case." Heathcoe also called 911 alleging there was a fight beforehand. "Yes, there was just this uh, a dispute and…I got you, baby. I got you. Breathe for me," Heathcoe said. A neighbor who shares the kitchen wall with the apartment said they heard the 911 call. When she went to check on her, Heathcoe, a registered nurse, was seen performing CPR on Rawlins.

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Source: WALA-TV Heathcoe was previously facing a domestic violence charge.

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Heathcoe was previously charged with third-degree domestic violence after she got into a fight with Rawlins at a bar. They argued over who should have the car keys, as Heathcoe said Rawlins was too drunk to drive. Security footage showed the incident, which happened in the parking lot, with Heathcoe swinging at Rawlins. He subsequently made contact with her, causing her to fall on the ground between two cars. The couple were both charged, but agreed to skip their court dates. Heathcoe is being held with no bond due to the prior incident, which McElderry asked to reconsider.

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Taylor Rawlins Described As A Loving Father And Son

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Source: Taylor Rawlins / Facebook Rawlins had two kids who saw Heathcoe as a stepmom.