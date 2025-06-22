Photos and videos from the event showcased an unkempt Pacino, sporting an unshaven beard and an untucked button-up shirt.

This seemingly casual attire quickly drew the attention of the public, creating a maelstrom of reactions on X.

One fan questioned, "And no one told him to shave and comb his hair?" while another remarked, "Dude, Al is looking rough."

The juxtaposition of Pacino and Pope Leo XIV, who appeared sharply dressed for the occasion, only heightened the scrutiny around the actor's appearance.