Why Al Pacino Was Mercilessly Trolled After Becoming First Celebrity to Be Granted Audience With Pope — Years After 'Godfather III' Tore Into Vatican Corruption
Al Pacino became the first movie star to meet with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican. However, the 85-year-old actor's fashion choices inadvertently stole the spotlight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The meeting took place on Monday, June 16, where Pacino arrived at the Holy See to discuss his upcoming film Maserati: The Brothers alongside its producer, Andrea Iervolino.
Pacino Meets the Pope
Photos and videos from the event showcased an unkempt Pacino, sporting an unshaven beard and an untucked button-up shirt.
This seemingly casual attire quickly drew the attention of the public, creating a maelstrom of reactions on X.
One fan questioned, "And no one told him to shave and comb his hair?" while another remarked, "Dude, Al is looking rough."
The juxtaposition of Pacino and Pope Leo XIV, who appeared sharply dressed for the occasion, only heightened the scrutiny around the actor's appearance.
The Internet Reacts
Fans couldn't help but wonder if the moment resembled a plot twist from the iconic Godfather franchise.
One user mused, "I wonder who is more starstruck," referencing the distinct dynamic of the actor meeting the spiritual leader.
Another fan wrote: "Al Pacino meeting the new Pope. Such hair! Looking good for 85, but still looking 85. Well, that's life."
Their Conversation
Film producer Andrea Iervolino, who accompanied Pacino to the Vatican told The Hollywood Reporter: "We are honored to announce that this morning His Holiness Pope Leo XIV received in a private audience at the Holy See a delegation from the film Maserati: The Brothers, including Oscar winner actor Al Pacino and the film's producer Andrea Iervolino."
He described the meeting as "a moment of profound spiritual and cultural inspiration".
Iervolino claimed the conversation between the Godfather actor and the pope was centered on the "shared values that lie at the heart of both the Catholic Church and the film: family unity, love, compassion and the importance of contributing to the common good".
The Godfather and the Vatican
Many social media users noted that the pictures of the Al and Pope meetup seemed like they could be a plot for The Godfather Part III.
The 35-year-old film retreaded familiar territory in its portrayal of the Corleone crime family. However, the movie broke new ground by bringing the papacy and the Vatican, the ruling administrators of the Catholic Church, directly into the story of the trilogy.
Godfather 3’s pope and Vatican banking scandal aren’t entirely fictitious, but are based on true stories from the 12 years preceding the movie’s release.
The Corleone family has direct dealings with the bank in the film, as Michael offers to bail it out to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars by buying out the Vatican’s shares in the multinational real estate company Internazionale Immobiliare.
As it turns out, the company’s chairman, Licio Lucchesi, is a Sicilian mobster, and he, Gilday and Vatican Bank accountant Frederick Keinszig are set to make a personal profit by embezzling the money from the transaction between the Vatican Bank and the Corleone family.