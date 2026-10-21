EXCLUSIVE: AI Scammers Exploit Veterans With Fake Military Images
Oct. 21 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Shameless online scammers are using grotesquely disfigured AI-generated images of wounded warriors to peddle cheap Chinese-made patriotic trinkets – shining a harsh spotlight on a growing nationwide epidemic of hucksters exploiting America's military veterans to bank big bucks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Heartless cyber crooks are increasingly targeting retired vets, active-duty service members, military families and civilians across America, using artificial intelligence to create emotional – and sometimes s--- – human avatars designed to swindle unsuspecting victims out of donations or rake in online advertising cash.
AI Scammers Exploit Disabled Veterans in Cruel Flag Scheme
"Obviously, the scammers will use artificial intelligence to the nth degree to trick military personnel, civilians, companies and organizations – and that's one of the guardrails that needs to be established to help identify and shut down these types of operations," retired Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely told RadarOnline.com.
"It's a growing problem, and the public needs to be aware of it."
The latest con job features disfigured veterans – supposedly burned beyond recognition or claiming to have lost an eye, nose or other body part in combat – shilling handmade patriotic U.K. flags for $200 and begging for financial support.
But duped buyers instead received a cheap printed image of the Union Jack glued to a piece of plywood and stuffed inside an envelope bearing Chinese writing.
"They're despicable," said British Army veteran Raymond Gilbert, who served in Afghanistan. "Using our disabled Army veterans is abhorrent, and preying on people's heartstrings to get them to help is a despicable thing to do."
AI-Generated Fake Veterans Flood Social Media Scams
Similar videos are spreading like wildfire across Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, showing bogus AI vets hawking door wreaths, bags, cutting boards and other patriotic knickknacks.
Earlier this year, a viral Instagram account featuring a sexy blond Army vet named "Jessica Foster" turned out to be an AI fake that racked up more than 1million followers – and generated buckets of advertising cash for the scammer behind it.
Another viral scam centered on "Emily Hart," a supposed 22-year-old medical student who appealed for money to help fulfill her dream of moving to the United States – but she, too, turned out to be an AI-generated fake.
Expert Warns Public to Avoid Fake Veteran Fundraisers
And while online platforms require users to disclose AI-generated content, it remains unclear how aggressively the tech giants are enforcing those rules – or what, if anything, they're doing to punish scammers who flout them.
"There is a rise in various types of fundraising programs for veterans where AI scammers prey on veterans and the elderly because their sons, daughters, nieces and nephews are in the military," Vallely said. "The public should only donate to known organizations with ties to the military and avoid new ones."