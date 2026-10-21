EXCLUSIVE: AI Scammers Exploit Veterans With Fake Military Images

"Obviously, the scammers will use artificial intelligence to the nth degree to trick military personnel, civilians, companies and organizations – and that's one of the guardrails that needs to be established to help identify and shut down these types of operations," retired Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely told RadarOnline.com.

"It's a growing problem, and the public needs to be aware of it."

The latest con job features disfigured veterans – supposedly burned beyond recognition or claiming to have lost an eye, nose or other body part in combat – shilling handmade patriotic U.K. flags for $200 and begging for financial support.

But duped buyers instead received a cheap printed image of the Union Jack glued to a piece of plywood and stuffed inside an envelope bearing Chinese writing.

"They're despicable," said British Army veteran Raymond Gilbert, who served in Afghanistan. "Using our disabled Army veterans is abhorrent, and preying on people's heartstrings to get them to help is a despicable thing to do."