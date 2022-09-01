A Look At Actor & Musician Bryan Arion’s Life Of Battling Adversity To Chase His Dreams

Like a scene straight out of a nightmare, his great grandfather was beheaded in-front of his grandmother who was nine years old at the time. This led to a series of back and forth retaliations which eventually resulted in his mother having to escape Mexico with him when he was only 5.

They moved to North Carolina where they had distant relatives, in hopes of a better life. Although they felt safer in the U.S., Bryan had to face new struggles. As he looked different and could not speak English, he then became a victim of bullying and discrimination. Facing racism for the first time led him to train in MMA, and even to winning several Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai tournaments in his adolescent years.