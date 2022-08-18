Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime
Exclusive Details

Florida Man Accidentally Shoots To Death His Girlfriend Instead Of Her Ex-Boyfriend Following Fight: Cops

eleven suspect
Source: Daytona Beach Police Department; UNSPLASH
By:

Aug. 18 2022, Published 9:16 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A man accused of accidentally shooting and killing his girlfriend was apprehended following a short manhunt, Radar has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

On Aug. 16, officers in Ormond Beach located Chad Keene, 37, in the passenger seat of a Kia around 6 p.m. and were able to take him into custody without incident.

Police said Keene’s girlfriend, Karli Elliott, 30, was fighting with her ex-boyfriend at a 7-Eleven store in Daytona Beach earlier in the day, WOFL reported.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the dispute, police said Elliot called up her current boyfriend, Keene.

“So the boyfriend responds over to the [7-Eleven] area, and then he confronts the ex-boyfriend and that is when one shot is fired,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said, according to WOFL. “We don't believe that Karli was the intended victim. We believe the ex-boyfriend was the intended victim.”

Elliot was rushed to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Article continues below advertisement

Authorities have not publicly identified Elliot’s former boyfriend, who reportedly remained at the scene and tried to help the victim after she was shot.

Keene faces charges of charges of second-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.