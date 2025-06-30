Can Aaron Rodgers Overcome His Reputation and Lead the Steelers to the Playoffs?

The downward trajectory of his form over the course of two seasons at the New York Jets, albeit the first of those was an injury blow out, has somewhat colored Aaron Rodgers standing in the pantheon of NFL greats and the veteran quarterback will be hoping that his move to the Pittsburgh Steelers will help to reverse that trend, but is that really likely? Rodgers was no spring chicken when he ended his 17-year association with the Green Bay Packers, and his reputation and body have taken something of a pummeling over the past two years, so the jury is very much out on whether the 41-year-old can roll back the years at the Acrisure Stadium.

When asked if the coming season would be his last, Rodgers responded. “I’m pretty sure this is it.” “That’s why we just did a one-year deal.” Added Rodgers, before continuing. “I’ve played 20 freakin’ years. It’s been a long run and I’ve enjoyed it.” “What better place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises in the NFL with [coach] Mike Tomlin and a great group of leadership and great guys and a city that expects you to win?”

Tomlin has been remarkably consistent during his time in charge of the Steelers, never having a losing record campaign in his 18 seasons in charge to date, but Pittsburgh last reached the Super Bowl in 2010, and the highly-rated, experienced head coach will hope that Rodgers can inspire a long-awaited return to the top. On why Rodgers chose Pittsburgh, with talk of other options being on the table, the four-time NFL MVP expanded. “I think it starts with Mike Tomlin,” “I’ve been a fan of his for a long time. There’s a few iconic franchises in the NFL. I played for one of them for 18 years. This is another one of those. There’s something special about — obviously this area, so many great quarterbacks are from Pittsburgh.”

