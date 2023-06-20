A Beginner’s Guide to Playing Online Poker with Bitcoin

Bitcoin is incredibly popular with today’s generation of poker players. Many gamblers prefer using this cryptocurrency because it guarantees anonymity and privacy. BTC also attracts lower fees, enabling players to retain a larger chunk of their winnings.

And since this crypto is decentralized, it is accessible from any geographical location and isn’t restricted by regional laws.

If you’d like to use Bitcoin to play poker and enjoy the mentioned benefits, follow these steps.

Step 1: Join an Online Bitcoin Poker Site

Many poker sites are available on the internet. But not all allow users to use cryptocurrencies like BTC. In fact, most of the reputable platforms today only support traditional currencies. If you want to use BTC to play poker, you must find a good Bitcoin poker site.

While choosing a suitable platform, remember to look for crucial features like friendly fees and multiple payment options. Don’t forget to check each poker site's online reputation and customer support availability.

Step 2: Acquire a Bitcoin Wallet

To hold Bitcoin, you need a relevant BTC wallet. Two broad categories of Bitcoin wallets are available today: cold and hot.

A cold wallet is a device that allows you to stash your Bitcoin offline. Since a cold wallet isn’t connected to the internet, it is more secure and safe from hacking attempts and cybercrimes.

But a hot wallet is the way to go if you want one that allows you to transact easily from any location. With this solution, you can access your Bitcoin from any corner of the globe.

Step 3: Buy Bitcoin

Once you’ve picked and acquired a good Bitcoin wallet, buy some BTC. You can purchase Bitcoin from reputable crypto exchanges that let sellers and buyers ply their wares. But don’t pick the first exchange you come across. Ensure you choose a platform by gauging its security measures and checking if it supports the cryptocurrency you want to use. Also, check the applicable transaction fees and ease of use.

Step 4: Deposit Bitcoin to Your Betting Account

After buying Bitcoin and sending them to your wallet, visit the poker site of your choice and click on the cashier or deposit tab. Then select the Bitcoin amount you wish to deposit to your account and copy the generated address.

Lastly, go to your BTC wallet, click send, and paste the address you copied from the poker site. Input the desired amount, click send, and wait for it to reflect on your casino account.

Step 5: Enjoy Your Game

After sending BTC to a poker site, the last thing to do is play your favorite game. But don’t dive in mindlessly. If you want to minimize losses and maximize profits, apply recommended strategies like proper bankroll and risk management.

If you lose a few hands, don’t chase the losses. Remember, losing and winning are all part of the game. Most importantly, only risk what you can afford to lose and focus on having a blast.

Final Words

This guide has taken you through the steps you need to follow to enjoy Bitcoin poker. Hopefully, you’ve read through it and made notes. And adding some additional online and expert resources will increase your chances of winning big like Drake.